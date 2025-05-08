Madeleine Dean accuses Trump’s FBI director of exacting revenge with ‘childlike giddiness’

In a heated exchange U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean called President Donald Trump’s FBI director “unfit” for office and asked when she should expect the FBI at her door.

Dean, a Democrat from Montgomery County, questioned FBI Director Kash Patel when he testified Wednesday before a House committee on his budget request. She called his book, Government Gangsters, a “blueprint for revenge” and accused him of committing perjury during his Senate confirmation hearings earlier this year.

Advertisement

“The FBI cannot be weaponized but under your leadership it has been nothing but a weapon,” Dean said.

Patel insisted Dean was twisting the truth for her own gain.

Patel, Dean said, had carried out Trump’s revenge tour with “childlike giddiness” and had provided an enemies list to the president in the form of his book.

Dean, a four-term congresswoman who served as an impeachment manager against Trump in 2021 in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, asked Patel when the FBI would target her for that work.

Patel responded that he himself had been targeted by a weaponized FBI and claimed that his book called out people who violated the constitution.

“You should give that book to every one of your constituents,” he said.

Patel has a history of promoting Jan. 6 conspiracy theories and had started a foundation that helped Capitol riot defendants pay their legal bills prior to Trump’s blanket pardon for participants.

Later on in questioning he claimed Dean was “lying” in an effort to garner video that could be used in her campaign materials.

As Dean ended her line of questioning she told Patel that the employees of the FBI deserved better.

“This is an unserious moment sadly for the FBI,” she said.

“More so for you,” Patel shot back.