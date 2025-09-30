Rep. Madeleine Dean confronts House Speaker Mike Johnson about Trump sombrero post

Democratic U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, from Montgomery County, on Tuesday confronted Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson about President Donald Trump sharing an AI-generated deepfake video on Truth Social showing House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero with a fake mustache.

The exchange between Dean and Johnson in a Capitol hallway was witnessed by several political reporters. Manu Raju on CNN posted two video clips showing Dean and Johnson from a distance with background noise making the conversation difficult to hear.

Media representatives for Dean could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

In a video, Dean talks about healthcare funding and then she shifts the topic and tells Johnson: “The president is unhinged. He is unwell,” and brings up Trump’s speech Tuesday morning to a major assembly of generals and other top military leaders who were abruptly summoned to Quantico, Virginia.

“America is under invasion from within,” Trump told the generals, while saying American cities should be used as training grounds for the military.

“Oh my God, that performance in front of the generals,” Dean says in the video, and repeats, “The president is unwell.”

In another video, Dean again talks about Trump’s speech to the generals, and Johnson replies “I didn’t see it.” Dean asks Johnson to watch it, and Johnson says “OK, I’ll go check it out,” as he tries to walk away from Dean.

Then Dean brings up Trump’s AI-generated post, which included Mariachi music and fabricated audio to make it appear that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is saying: “If we give all these illegal aliens healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.”

“It wasn’t my style. It’s not my style,” Johnson tells Dean about Trump’s post.

“Not your style? It’s disgraceful. It’s racist. You should call it out,” Dean responds.

Johnson then questions whether it was racist.

“Is it racist to put a sombrero on a Black man who’s the leader of the House? You don’t see that as racist?” Dean asks.

Dean tells Johnson, “We need you desperately to lead,” and he replies with a smile, “I’m working on it,” and says something about not taking it personally.

“I love you and I respect you,” Johnson says.

“That’s why I’m talking to you,” Dean replies.