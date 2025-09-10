Political leaders in Pa. and N.J. from both sides of the aisle condemn deadly attack on Charlie Kirk

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle in Pennsylvania and New Jersey swiftly condemned the fatal attack Wednesday on conservative leader Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah.

“Political violence has no place in our country,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said on social media. “We must speak with moral clarity. The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society.”

Advertisement

In April, Shapiro was targeted with an arson attack at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg. Shapiro and his family were not injured.

“Horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk today in Utah,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on X. “We must unequivocally condemn political violence. Please pray for Charlie, his wife, and children.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, a Republican, echoed the sentiment of the two Democratic governors.

“We must speak with one voice — Political violence is never acceptable and has to stop. I join so many in praying for Charlie Kirk after this disgusting attack on his life,“ Sunday wrote.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) also condemned the shooting.

“There is ZERO place in our great country for these horrendous acts of political violence. We must find a better way forward,” Fetterman wrote on X.

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.) said in a post that he and his wife, Dina, “are praying for our friend Charlie Kirk, his wife, and their children. This horrifying trend of political violence in our country must come to an end.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.) also said he was praying for Kirk and his family.

“We must stand together, across every divide, to reject it completely and recommit ourselves to resolving differences through dialogue, not destruction,” Fitzpatrick said.

Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican running for governor in New Jersey, said he was “deeply saddened to learn that Charlie Kirk has passed away.”

Ciattarelli added: “Our hearts go out to his wife, young children & loved ones. ‘When discourse ends, violence begins.’ That was Charlie Kirk at his brilliant, humble and faithful best. We will miss him. To honor his memory, let us strengthen our resolve to overcome ingrained and widespread hate.”

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor in New Jersey, said her thoughts “are with Charlie Kirk, his loved ones, and the community at Utah Valley University. The perpetrator of this abhorrent act should be brought to justice.”

Chris Stigall, a conservative radio host on Philadelphia’s AM 990 The Answer, called Kirk “a man of bold faith.”

“He stood on God’s Word. Charlie is victorious today. He’s home with his Father in Heaven. He lived and literally died on that truth. We can’t grow weary or hateful or fearful. As believers, we pray, we trust, and we continue to live boldly as lights for Jesus — as I’m confident Charlie would encourage us tonight,“ Stigall posted on X.