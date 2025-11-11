Dave McCormick wants New Yorkers unhappy with Zohran Mamdani’s win to come to Pennsylvania

What would it be like for a throng of New Yorkers to pack up their lives and suddenly move to Pennsylvania?

Would they be enthralled by living in the same state as a Super Bowl-winning football team for once? Have their breath taken away by our mountain ranges? Take advantage of our numerous universities?

Sen. Dave McCormick surely thinks so.

The Republican posted a video to social media Monday night pitching the wonders of Pennsylvania to New Yorkers upset by Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s victory in last week’s mayoral election. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose independent campaign received President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“Are you worried about your future in New York? McCormick said in the video as an optimistic-sounding backing track reached a crescendo. ”Because I have just the place for you: Pennsylvania.”

The minute-long video comes as some business leaders and Republican politicians, including Trump, claim that New Yorkers will flee the city due to a Mamdani win.

Mamdani defeated Cuomo by double digits in the Democratic primary in June, and then defeated him by nearly 10 points in their general election rematch last week.

McCormick’s video began with a montage of pictures of Mamdani, who will be the city’s first Muslim and first Asian mayor, and clippings from The New York Post and other outlets claiming the mayor-elect is a “communist” or will be issue tax hikes. Another clip tries to tie him to the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which some see as a call for violence against Jewish people. After previously receiving criticism for not condemning the phrase, Mamdani has said he would discourage its use.

The Pennsylvania senator suggests that “no one is going to make you feel unwelcome for loving America, loving freedom, and loving your God,” in Pennsylvania and touts the state’s investments in steel, life sciences, and artificial intelligence. He also features a clip of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts holding the Lombardi trophy.

At the video’s end, McCormick — born outside Pittsburgh — directs these potential new residents to Western, Pa., by telling them to head west on I-80.

Maybe he just wants New Yorkers to avoid Eagles fans.