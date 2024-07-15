U.S. reps from Pa. weigh in on House investigation into Trump assassination attempt

The U.S. House is launching an investigation into Saturday’s attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday.

Congress will do a full investigation of the shooting, which killed one rally attendee and injured three others, including Trump, to determine if there were any security failures, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La) told the TODAY Show on Sunday.

Already, House members across Pennsylvania have weighed in on the act of political violence in their state with many expressing what they hope will come out of the investigation.

But as the investigation ramps up, Johnson is imploring his fellow elected officials to “turn the temperature down” of political rhetoric in the country.

In Pa., many elected officials, both Republican and Democrat, have called for the same course of action. On Saturday, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Pa) said he was “sickened” by the attempt on Trump’s life on Saturday and said that “political violence must not be allowed in our country.” Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Pa), echoed a similar sentiment simply writing on X that “Political violence is wrong — period.”

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Pa.) who is on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence told The Inquirer in a statement that she is “looking forward to a formal briefing” on Saturday’s events and that “the issue of safety is non-partisan and impacts all of us.”

Here’s what The Inquirer is hearing so far from Pennsylvania’s representatives on Capitol Hill about their hopes for the investigation.

Scott Perry

Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.) is the only Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania on the House Oversight Committee. In a statement toThe Inquirer on Sunday, Perry expressed the importance of the investigation operating as efficiently as possible.

“America wants answers — without delay, drama, or games — and our leaders need to provide those… without delay, drama, or games,” said Perry, who represents the 10th Congressional District, which spans central Pennsylvania and includes Harrisburg.

Perry will join the House Oversight Committee to help unearth more details about Saturday’s incident from the Secret Service, he added.

“Now, though, please remember the innocent life taken and those who were critically injured,” Perry said. “Please pray for them, their loved ones as they travel this difficult road, for President Trump and his family who continue to be relentlessly under siege, and for America.”

Brian Fitzpatrick

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.), a former FBI special agent and federal prosecutor, told The Inquirer in a statement that he hopes the American people will be able to receive answers for the “numerous serious questions [that] remain.”

“It is inexcusable that security perimeters were compromised, leaving a direct line of sight to the President and exposing a crowd of innocent bystanders,” said Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. “This lapse in security senselessly claimed the life of a hero, Corey Comperatore, and injured several others.”

“This heinous act should never have occurred,” Fitzpatrick added. “It was not just an assassination attempt but an attack on our democracy, our freedom, and the very principles that define our great nation.”

Dan Meuser

Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Pa.) was in the front row of Trump’s rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday along with Rep. Mike Kelly (R., Pa.) and Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick.

“It was hard to determine the first couple of shots... But after the third and fourth shot, it was clear that it was, in fact, gunfire,” Meuser told The Inquirer on Saturday, and noted that someone behind him on the bleachers was hit.

The congressman stayed back after the rally to tell attendees to stay calm and to see if “other acts of hostility” were going to occur.

“Transparency, the truth,” Meuser told The Inquirer when asked what he wants to see from the House investigation. “How do we assure [this] doesn’t happen again? The people want honesty.”

Glenn Thompson

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R., Pa.), who represents the 15th Congressional District, said in a statement to The Inquirer that Congress will need to learn more about how the suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get onto a rooftop near the Butler Farm Show grounds where the former president was speaking

“While I commend the quick reactions of the Secret Service and law enforcement, Congress needs to learn more about planning and security for the event and how a rooftop within the line of sight of a former president and current candidate could be left open for anyone to gain access,” Thompson told The Inquirer.

Staff Writer Katie Bernard contributed to the reporting of this story.