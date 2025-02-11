Donald Trump said the Eagles played ‘flawless football.’ For the Chiefs? ‘It was not a well played game,’ he said.

President Donald Trump finally praised the Eagles’ dominant performance over the Kansas City Chiefs during an appearance on a conservative radio show Monday night — after initially ignoring the team’s win in his social media posts about the game.

”The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” said Trump, who attended the game in person. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”

As for the Chiefs, who lost by 18 points, Trump said: “It was not a well-played game by the one team.”

The comments were made during The Mark Levin Show, a conservative radio program, after Levin, who is from Philadelphia, asked Trump for his thoughts on the game. It was a change of tone for the president, who has sparsely publicly complimented the Birds — snubbing them after their NFC championship win (while congratulating the Chiefs for their AFC win) and initially withholding acclaim for the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, writing about Taylor Swift and the NFL’s kickoff rules on Truth Social instead.

When reached for comment Monday afternoon, the White House did not comment on whether Trump had privately reached out to the Eagles to express his congratulations.

Trump also doubled down on his commentary about Swift and the league’s kickoff rules during the show. He contrasted the receptions that he and the singer-songwriter received when they were shown on the jumbotron at the Superdome in New Orleans.

”I think the worst moment was probably endured by Taylor Swift, who got actively booed out of the stadium,” Trump said of Swift, who was at the Super Bowl supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift did not appear to exit the game early. Trump left the stadium before the game was over, as outlined his daily schedule, per pool reports.

Trump and Swift have some history: The Berks County native has routinely endorsed his political opponents. She supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 and former President Joe Biden in 2020 and has stood for other Democratic-aligned causes and candidates over the years.

Trump has targeted Swift in the past, creating a fake, AI-generated endorsement from her in August 2024. Since criticizing Swift’s Super Bowl appearance, Trump has reposted videos of her getting booed and one inauthentic, photoshopped image of her holding a pro-Trump flag.

And for Trump’s other gripe — the new rules on kickoffs — he said in part: “I think it’s so bad for that game.”

The White House did not comment Monday on any preliminary plans for a visit by the Eagles.

In 2018, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Trump rescinded the Birds’ invitation to the White House after many players indicated they would not attend the visit, and as Trump expressed his displeasure with football players who knelt or went to the locker room during the national anthem — despite none of the Eagles having done so that season.

Time will tell whether the Birds will fly to Washington this year.