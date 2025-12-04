Donald Trump will visit Northeast Pa. on Tuesday to promote his economic agenda ahead of 2026 midterms

President Donald Trump will visit Northeast Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his economic agenda, including efforts to lower inflation, the White House confirmed to The Inquirer Thursday.

The trip will kick off what’s expected to be a national tour of Trump touting his economic policies ahead of the 2026 midterms when Democrats and Republicans will battle for control of Congress.

The specific location for Trump’s visit has not yet been made public, but Northeast Pennsylvania will be a major battleground in next year’s midterms.

Democrats believe that they can oust freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, of Lackawanna County, threatening the GOP’s slim House majority. Democrats are also specifically targeting the districts of U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County; Ryan Mackenzie, of Lehigh County; and Scott Perry, of York County.

» READ MORE: Democrats are already planning for 2026 and think they can flip these four Pa. congressional seats

Trump endorsed Bresnahan and most of Pennsylvania’s GOP delegation on his social media platform, Truth Social, last month. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat, is mounting a campaign to unseat Bresnahan, who won by roughly a percentage point last election.

Affordability — which Trump called a “fake narrative” used by Democrats — has been a top issue for voters, including during November’s blue wave when Democrats won local contests throughout Pennsylvania, in addition to the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

The president has repeatedly claimed that prices have fallen since taking office in January, but a CNN fact-checking report from November says prices and inflation have increased. Many experts have also pointed to Trump’s tariff policies for contributing to increased prices.

Tuesday’s visit appears to be the president’s first to the Keystone State since attending an energy summit in Pittsburgh in July. In November 2024, Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris and won the presidency with the help of battleground Pennsylvania, garnering more votes than any statewide Republican candidate in history.

The president had a particularly strong performance in Northeast Pennsylvania. last year, making some of his top gains compared to his 2020 performance in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.