Elon Musk says he’ll spend ‘a lot less’ on elections this year. Here’s how much he spent in Pennsylvania in 2024.

The world’s richest person says he’s cutting back on election-related spending this year, after he spent millions last year ensuring Donald Trump and other Republicans would win.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and the country’s biggest political donor in 2024, said Tuesday he planned to “do a lot less in the future.”

“I think I’ve done enough,” Musk said during a virtual interview with Bloomberg News at the Qatar Economic Forum.

The comments come as Musk’s presence in the White House and his relationship with Trump continue to draw sharp criticism. In January, he became part of a concerted effort to slash government spending, as part of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

He also spent about $25 million toward a conservative candidate’s losing battle in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race. As noted by the New York Times, Musk’s car company, Tesla, has seen a steep drop in sales this year.

Now, he says he’s planning to back off, spending less time and cash in Washington (though he does have dinner plans with Trump there this week). The new stance comes months after Musk’s efforts to double down on election-related spending.

Here’s a look at where his dollars went before this new stance.

Musk honed in on Pennsylvania

Musk spent the last four months of the presidential election campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania, participating in rallies and paying for ads and funding canvassing efforts.

Over the month of October, Musk attended and spoke at several rallies and town halls across the state.

“You show what matters by your actions, not your words,” Musk said at a rally on Oct. 17 in Ridley Township. “And my actions are I’m here. I’m in Pennsylvania, and I’m here for a very important reason. ... I can’t emphasize enough that Pennsylvania is, I think, the linchpin in this election.”

It’s impossible to say exactly how much Musk spent on Pennsylvania alone, but we know that his contributions to America PAC came to about $277 million and of that, about $238 million came directly from Musk or entities associated with him.

» READ MORE: Elon Musk spent $277 million to elect Trump and other Republicans as he campaigned aggressively in Pennsylvania

He spent over $40 million on voter incentives in swing states, including Pennsylvania.

We also know that about $1 million was allocated to Pennsylvania-based entities, including political mailers and event-related expenses.

What about the Musk-funded voter incentives?

Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC offered $100 apiece to Pennsylvania voters who signed a petition voicing support for the First and Second Amendments as well as enrollment in a $1 million-a-day sweepstakes.

About $40.5 million of America PAC’s money notably went toward checks to voters in swing states across the country, including some in Pennsylvania.

But the PAC didn’t keep its promise and pay those voters or their respective canvassers, lawsuits filed this spring claim.

In April, a lawsuit seeking class-action status accused Musk and his PAC of failing to pay state residents who were supposed to get paid for petition referrals. That case centers around Pennsylvania residents.

Last week, a new complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court said Musk and his PAC still owe voters their $100 or potential $1 million. Lead plaintiffs are participants in the petition from Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia.

An America PAC spokesperson said last month it has already paid canvassers tens of millions of dollars, and it is “committed to paying for every legitimate petition.”

But for those who might miss his presence (and cash) on the campaign trail, Musk left the door open for a possible return down the road. “If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it,” he said Tuesday. “But I don’t currently see a reason.”