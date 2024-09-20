A government shutdown could be imminent (yet again). Here’s where things stand.

The U.S. government is about a week away from a potential government shutdown — again.

It mirrors a situation the House found itself in repeatedly last year, with politicians in a deadlock over how to move forward, leaving the country at risk of being in limbo as a new fiscal year takes effect. Last year, a shutdown ended up being avoided in the last minute.

Fast forward to this year. The House rejected Speaker Mike Johnson’s proposed spending bill on Wednesday.

The bill would’ve linked temporary funding for the federal government to a mandate, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, that states require proof of citizenship for voting. In the 220-202 vote, Democrats overwhelmingly opposed the measure, along with 14 Republicans, leaving the budget in limbo.

Johnson, who said after the vote he was “disappointed,” will likely pursue a Plan B to avoid a partial shutdown, though he had not shared details as of Friday afternoon.

The House has until Sept. 30 to pass a spending bill or the federal government will partially shut down.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a government shutdown?

Traditionally, 12 annual appropriation bills outline funding for the various U.S. government agencies. Those bills are lumped together into a single “omnibus” package where they are approved in one vote.

Part of the existing spending plans are set to expire Sept. 30, at the end of the government’s fiscal year. Lawmakers are working to agree on terms for an extension. Under the proposed bill that failed, the legislation would fund agencies at their current levels until March 28 while lawmakers work out their differences on a full-year spending agreement.

But if an appropriations bill isn’t passed and signed into law, putting funding for the new fiscal year into effect, the government could partially shut down starting Oct. 1.

When a shutdown happens, the government isn’t able to spend money — with some exceptions — meaning that federal employees across the country would be expected to work without pay until the shutdown ends or face furloughs. In turn, essential services would continue to operate, but resources would be significantly strained.

Who is affected by a government shutdown?

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are impacted by government shutdowns. Those who are expected to work do not receive pay until after the shutdown has ended. The employees are guaranteed back pay. Many employees are also at risk of being furloughed and would not be allowed to work (but would also receive back pay thanks to legislation passed in 2019).

Some of the main groups of employees that could be impacted include active military members, federal law enforcement, federal transportation workers (such as air traffic controllers and TSA agents, but not SEPTA), national park employees, scientific researchers, and some health-care providers.

When would the government shut down?

Congress and the President Joe Biden’s administration need to reach an agreement by the end of the federal fiscal year, which is Sept. 30 at midnight. If they don’t, the shutdown would go into place on Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

What was the longest government shutdown?

The longest, and most recent, government shutdown lasted 34 days, from Dec. 22, 2018, through Jan. 25, 2019. It was the second government shutdown to occur during Trump’s presidency. That shutdown ended after East Coast airports faced major delays when unpaid air traffic controllers stopped coming to work.

Last year, lawmakers narrowly avoided a federal shutdown when the House and Senate agreed on a short-term funding deal that Biden signed into law minutes before deadline.

What could a government shutdown mean for Philly?

In Philadelphia, the most recent government shutdown led to the closing of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Interior said that all National Park Service locations would close if a government shutdown went into effect, impacting Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and Valley Forge. The agency had not released guidance for this year as of publication time.

The city’s Immigration Court was closed during the 2018-2019 shutdown, accepting only emergency filings for people already in detention.

Most federal eastern Pennsylvania law enforcement officers continued to work without pay, but some employees deemed nonessential were temporarily furloughed. Essential Philadelphia International Airport employees continued to work without pay, but resources were strained, with some air traffic controllers furloughed.

Workers at shelters that serve vulnerable populations and rely on federal funding worried about when payments would come.

What happens next?

Next steps on government funding are uncertain. Lawmakers are not close to completing work on the dozen annual appropriations bills that will fund federal agencies during the next fiscal year, so they’ll need to approve a stopgap measure to prevent a partial shutdown when that budget year begins Oct. 1.

“The bottom line is we’re not shutting the government down,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R., N.Y.) said Wednesday, promising a stopgap one way or another.

Democrats, and some Republicans, are pushing for a shorter extension. A temporary fix would allow the current Congress to hammer out a final bill after the November general election and get it to Biden’s desk for his signature.

But Johnson and some of the more conservative members of his conference are pushing for a six-month extension in the hopes Trump will win the presidency and give them more leverage when crafting the full-year bill.

“We’ll draw up another play and we’ll come up with a solution,” Johnson said. “I’m already talking to colleagues about their many ideas. We have time to fix the situation and we’ll get right to it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.