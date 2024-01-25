Naomi Biden says Jesse Watters’ comment about her father and grandfather ‘crosses the line’

Naomi Biden is speaking out against comments Fox News host Jesse Watters made about her father and grandfather.

During a segment Monday afternoon about President Joe Biden’s approach to immigration and the southern border, Watters compared Biden’s political approach to his parenting.

“I knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father,” said Watters, a Philly native. He contended that the president couldn’t “say no to his own son.”

Hunter Biden has been public about his struggles with alcoholism and drug use. Still, throughout Joe Biden’s political career, Hunter’s personal life, addiction, and alleged tax fraud have been a pain point used by his critics. Over the years, Joe Biden has voiced his support and love for his son.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s daughter and Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden — a Penn graduate — took to X (formerly Twitter), calling Watters’ comments a step too far.

“I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset,” Naomi wrote. “This crosses the line. Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything.”

Watters, Fox’s opinion host, replaced Tucker Carlson last year for the 8 p.m. hour and co-hosts The Five. Watters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.