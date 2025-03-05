Pennsylvania state government wants to hire fired federal workers, Gov. Josh Shapiro says

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro made a pitch to federal workers fired by President Donald Trump’s administration: Pennsylvania wants to hire you for one of its current job openings.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday signed an executive order directing state agencies to give hiring preference to federal employees. He likened to the preference they give to applicants with state experience, in an effort to fill 5,600 current state job openings.

The announcement comes as Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency continues to make slashes to government spending, including mass layoffs of probationary federal workers nationwide and in the Philadelphia area.

“What I’m announcing today is not some act of charity for them. This is an act of self-interest for the people of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said at a news conference outside a state government job fair in Harrisburg. “Because I believe the commonwealth can benefit from the experience and expertise of these federal workers who have been forced out of their jobs.”

Approximately 103,700 Pennsylvanians were employed by the federal government in 2024, who “due to recent events, many experienced and talented public servants… may be unemployed or seeking new employment,” according to the executive order Shapiro signed Wednesday.

During his speech announcing the order, Shapiro highlighted the opportunity for fired government employees to transfer their existing skills to a state government job, and that the state would publicize a list of current federal jobs with their state-level equivalency. The governor encouraged federal employees to stay in public service as DOGE tries to usher workers into the private sector.

“If you were a registered nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, you should know that your critical skills are needed here in the commonwealth,” Shapiro said, noting these professionals from the VA, Pennsylvania’s largest federal employer, and other federal agencies would be “pre-qualified” for these jobs for a less time-consuming hiring process.

It’s unclear how many of Pennsylvania’s 5,600 job openings align with the experience of laid off federal workers. Current state job openings include those for registered nurses, information technology executives and clerical assistants, among others.

Philip Glover, the national vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) District 3 who oversees Pennsylvania and Delaware’s federal workers, said he thinks the order will “make a lot of difference” for fired federal employees in the state. Approximately 500 federal workers in his union who work in Pennsylvania have filed for unemployment so far, he added, who can now compare their former job title to that of state-level careers.

“[Shapiro’s] being proactive is fantastic for our members,” Glover added.

Several Democratic state lawmakers from southcentral Pennsylvania joined Shapiro for the executive order signing, adding that they would be introducing legislation to modify the state’s civil service hiring law, which hasn’t been significantly updated since its creation 84 years ago.

Other nearby states have also taken action to assist the federal workforces in their states.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development is highlighting its unemployment resources and career service offerings as federal employees in the state and nationwide continue to be impacted by mass government layoffs. The NJDOL says there are approximately 50,000 federal employees in New Jersey, and an increasing number of them have applied for unemployment benefits.

And in Maryland, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore has signaled he wants to do something similar to Shapiro in transitioning fired federal employees into the state’s workforce.

“I want to fill these vacancies, I want to fill them with federal workers who are looking to be respected and where their skills will be used to help our fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said.