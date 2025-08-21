Kamala Harris is bringing her new book tour to The Met Philadelphia in September

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Philadelphia this fall to promote her new book, 107 Days.

Harris, in partnership with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, an independent, Black-owned bookstore in Germantown, will be at The Met Philadelphia on the evening of Sept. 25 to discuss 107 Days, which details her whirlwind 2024 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump, Live Nation announced Thursday. The book is set to be released on Sept. 23.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website. VIP Meet & Greet tickets will be available, which include a photo with Harris and a signed copy of the book.

The Philadelphia event is part of Harris’ 15-stop book tour across the United States, as well as stops in London and Toronto. Harris will partner with other Black-owned bookstores in other cities on the tour.

Uncle Bobbie’s was founded by prominent Philadelphia author and activist Marc Lamont Hill in 2017.

The new book’s title, 107 Days, is a reference to the length of Harris’ presidential campaign last fall — the shortest presidential general election campaign in modern history. Harris, a Democrat, became the nominee after former President Joe Biden unexpectedly dropped out of the race in July 2024. Pennsylvania was a critical focus of the 2024 race, as Harris and Trump repeatedly visited the battleground in the lead-up to the election, and poured more than $500 million in advertising dollars to reach voters in the state.

“It was intense, high stakes, and deeply personal — for me and for so many of you," Harris said in a book announcement video on X last month.

In November 2024, Harris lost the presidential election to Trump, and her term as vice president ended in January. Since then, her political future has been a question mark. Harris’ book announcement came just one day after she said she would not run to be governor of California, and appears to have not yet closed the door on running for president again in 2028.