What to know about Kamala Harris’ potential vice presidential candidates who aren’t named Josh Shapiro.

We’ve heard the rumblings that Kamala Harris has included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on her short list of potential vice presidential candidates. As locals, we’re well versed on the governor and his track record.

But who else is in the running? And what are their credentials?

Here’s a quick rundown on some of the names — besides Shapiro — that media outlets report are in consideration for Harris’ second in command.

Andy Beshear

🏢 Current role: Kentucky governor

🎂 Age: 46

💬 Message: His platform focused on everyday concerns including good-paying jobs, quality education, and accessible health care, including abortion rights.

Beshear won his reelection last year in a deep red state, beating then-Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The Kentucky governor has been praised for being empathetic and detail-oriented during high-profile situations like the COVID-19 pandemic and major weather events. He’s considered one of the nation’s most popular governors, surveys show.

When asked on MSNBC if he was open to being Harris’ running mate, Beshear said “Well, I think if somebody calls you on that, what you do is, is at least listen.”

Roy Cooper

🏢 Current role: North Carolina governor

🎂 Age: 67

💬 Message: Cooper has focused on state economy and portrays himself as a fighter for public education and abortion rights.

The North Carolina governor has won six statewide general elections over two decades in a state where Republicans typically come out on top. He’s also earned strong job-approval ratings as governor with his office taking credit for North Carolina’s booming state economy. He successfully convinced GOP legislators to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but other progressive efforts of his have been thwarted by Republican strongholds.

As governor, he worked with legislators to repeal the “bathroom bill” signed into law by his predecessor that required transgender people to use public restrooms that corresponded with the sex on their birth certificates.

When asked about being potentially short-listed, Cooper declined to get too deep. “I appreciate people thinking of me that way” he told reporters, but said this is the time to be supporting Harris.

Mark Kelly

🏢 Current role: Arizona senator

🎂 Age: 60

💬 Message: Kelly has built his brand as a moderate with a focus on gun control advocacy, national security, the military, and local jobs.

Kelly leveraged his career as an astronaut and Navy test pilot to earn overwhelming support over the span of his two campaigns dating back to 2020. He first came into the national spotlight when his wife, then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in the head while meeting with constituents outside of a grocery store. Together, the pair launched a gun-control advocacy group with Kelly taking Giffords’ place in politics. In the Senate, Kelly has focused on military and national security initiatives as well as the drought impacting the West.

The Arizona senator has dodged questions so far about his potential candidacy.

“This is not about me,” Kelly told ABC News. “I’m going to be focused on doing everything I can to make sure she is elected because we cannot have a repeat of what we saw between 2016 and 2020.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

🏢 Current role: Michigan governor

🎂 Age: 52

💬 Message: Whitmer’s platform has focused on reproductive rights

Whitmer is considered a leading voice in the Democratic Party and has a long history with local politics. She’s served as governor since 2019 and won her reelection by double digits in 2022. Before that, she was a congresswoman and state senator. If she were to join Harris’ team, it would mark the first major-party all-women ticket.

Still, Whitmer told reporters Monday she’s not interested in the gig.

“I am not leaving Michigan,” Whitmer told 6 News. “I’m proud to be the governor of Michigan.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

🏢 Current role: Illinois governor

🎂 Age: 59

💬 Message: Pritzker has focused on gun control and reproductive rights

Pritzker, a loud critic of former President Donald Trump, led Illinois as it navigated issues including an increased demand for abortion care as women from the South and Midwest travel to the state for reproductive health care. He also signed a ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines. Pritzker also signed a first of its kind legislation preventing book bans within the state of Illinois. He’s a billionaire heir to the family that owns the Hyatt hotel chains.

Similar to others on this list, Pritzker said his priority is getting Harris elected. But he also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of joining the ticket.

Pete Buttigieg

🏢 Current role: U.S. Transportation Secretary

🎂 Age: 42

💬 Message: An openly gay centrist, Buttigieg has centered on his time as mayor of South Bend, Ind. and a former naval officer.

Buttigieg’s failed campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 was a first for an openly gay candidate. In turn, he became the first gay candidate to earn primary delegates for a major party’s presidential nomination and later became the first Senate-confirmed out LGBTQ+ Cabinet secretary, according to CNN. As Transportation Secretary under the Biden administration, Buttigieg oversaw the aftermath of East Palestine, Ohio train derailment — where he was criticized for what critics called a slow response — and has been a vocal critic of the airline industry, pushing for better refund policies and accommodations for travelers.

In an interview with MSNBC, Buttigieg indicated he was open to joining Harris’ ticket, but said now’s not the time to think about it. “We’re just not in that mode right now,” he said.

Gavin Newsom

🏢 Current role: California governor

🎂 Age: 56

💬 Message: Newsom has slammed GOP positions on abortion restrictions, book bans, and LGBTQ+ protections.

The California governor served as San Francisco’s mayor at the same time Harris was the city’s district attorney. His progressive views and willingness to take on Republican leaders has earned him recognition beyond California. While receiving praise for guiding his state through the COVID-19 pandemic, Newsom was also criticized for attending a lobbyist’s unmasked birthday party while he was telling locals to stay home.

Newsom has voiced his support for Harris’ presidential run, but a spokesperson said the governor isn’t interested in being vice president. “From his perspective, he has the best job in the world,” the spokesperson said. “He looks forward to supporting VP Harris and whomever she picks as her running mate.”