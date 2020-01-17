The rapid sequence of events in mid-May marks one of the earliest known moments when Guiliani’s shadow campaign to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit Trump inextricably merged with official U.S. foreign policy — and, if Parnas’ account is accurate, appeared to move the levers of the American government. In the process, the vice president was dangled as a bargaining chip — perhaps unwittingly — to exert leverage over a foreign government, according to Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman who functioned as Giuliani’s fixer in Ukraine.