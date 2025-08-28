U.S. Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon and Summer Lee both rejected from ICE center in Pa. for oversight visits

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was denied entry on Wednesday from the ICE facility in Pennsylvania where a detainee was found hanging by his neck earlier this month.

The Delaware County Democrat’s blocked entry from the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, a privately-run federal detention center in Clearfield County, came just two days days after U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, a Pittsburgh Democrat, was also prohibited from entering the site.

Advertisement

Both lawmakers said they waited about an hour at the center before being turned away.

“As we continue to hear stories of inhumane conditions within this facility and others across the country, and see evidence that the vast majority of those detained have no criminal records, it is our duty as federal representatives to shed light on how taxpayer dollars are being spent and to ensure detainees are not being mistreated,” Scanlon said in a statement Thursday.

The death of Chaofeng Ge, 32, a Chinese national who is suspected to have hung himself in the facility earlier this month, raised concerns about detainee supervision and mental health resources at the facility.

ICE said following Ge’s death that the agency “remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments,” and that “comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay.”

Scanlon said in a letter to ICE officials that she has “received persistent reports” about inadequate medical services there, including for a detainee from her district, as well as inadequate nutrition.

Most people arrested by ICE in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions are sent to the Pennsylvania facility, according to Scanlon.

As President Donald Trump’s administration continues to detain immigrants in high numbers as the president pursues mass deportations, Scanlon said that Democrats “will not allow this administration to ignore due process and commit civil rights abuses.”

According to Scanlon’s office, the lawmaker was stopped at the entry gate and told she had to wait for supervisors from ICE and the GEO Group, the company that runs the facility. They told her she could not enter because of orders from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Scanlon showed them the statute that grants members of Congress the authority to conduct oversight visits and shared a letter explaining her reasons for the visit. She asked them to bring the letter to their superiors for a formal response as she waited on site, her office said.

“When they returned, the facility supervisors denied Rep. Scanlon entry to the facility once again, citing Secretary Noem’s policy, although they acknowledged the congresswoman’s statutory right to enter,” her office said.

ICE did not immediately comment on the incident.

The rejection of the Pennsylvania Democrats from the site follows a pattern of incidents in which lawmakers have been blocked from entering federal detention centers under the Trump administration.

Members of Congress were also rejected from entering Delaney Hall, an ICE facility run by the GEO Group in Newark, New Jersey, in May. One of them, U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, a Democrat whose district includes the facility, was federally charged with assault over a scuffle that took place while officers were arresting Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, whose charges were quickly dropped.

On Monday, Lee, a Pittsburgh Democrat, was denied entry for an oversight visit to the facility with Yannick Gill, senior counsel of refugee advocacy at Human Rights First. They waited over an hour before being told they couldn’t come in. In a statement, Lee called it “another example of the Trump administration’s executive overreach.”

“Blocking sitting members of Congress from entering a detention facility not only violates the constitution, but should call the public to question what is happening behind these walls that the administration is trying to hide,” Gill said.