Dave McCormick joins Brian Fitzpatrick in calling for term limits for members of Congress

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick has joined forces with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in calling for changes to the Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress — a concept that continues to be an off-and-on debate on Capitol Hill.

McCormick’s resolution, introduced Thursday, proposes capping term limits for both chambers of Congress at 12 years — two six-year terms for senators and six two-year terms for House members — and echoes calls that Fitzpatrick, a moderate Republican who represents purple Bucks County, has been making for years.

The freshman Republican Pennsylvania senator’s resolution would not apply to anyone who was in office before the 118th Congress (2023-24), according to a news release from his office Thursday. McCormick, who said on the campaign trail prior to being elected in November that he would limit himself to two six-year terms, would be subject to the term limits outlined in his resolution. The legislation, however, would not apply to Fitzpatrick, who assumed office in 2019 and will be up for reelection next year.

In a statement Thursday, McCormick said Congress was not intended to “become an institution filled with career politicians.”

“We are extremely grateful for those who have served, for those who are serving, and for those who are willing to serve,” McCormick said. “At the same time, we need constant change and new blood for our democracy to work and it is my hope that this resolution can help Washington begin to work again for the American people.”

The median age of voting members in the U.S. House is 57.5 years, according to a Pew Research Center analysis, down from 57.9 at the beginning of the 118th Congress. In the Senate, the median age is 64.7 years, down from 65.3 at the start of the prior Congress, after previously increasing for three consecutive years.

The topic of term limits is typically tricky among U.S. lawmakers, who, to make a constitutional amendment imposing them, would essentially be voting to cap their own power and influence. But a 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 87% of American adults — across the political spectrum — are in favor of making it happen.

The National Constitution Center outlines two ways for a constitutional amendment to become a reality. One way mandates two-thirds of the House and Senate proposing language for the amendment to the states, with three-quarters of the states ratifying the change. The second, more “unconventional” way would require the calling of a constitutional convention, which has never happened in modern history.

“Term limits are a common-sense reform to curb careerism, restore accountability, and realign our government with the citizen-led model our Founders envisioned,” Fitzpatrick said, in part, in a statement Thursday. “I’m grateful Senator McCormick is joining me in this effort — because it’s time to rebuild trust, return power to the people, and ensure Washington can begin to work again for the American people.”