Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway should be removed from office for repeatedly violating a law barring federal employees from engaging in election politics in their official capacity, the Office of Special Counsel recommended.
The Office of Special Counsel Thursday sent a report to President Donald Trump, detailing how Conway, a South Jersey native, “violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media,” according to a statement.
Here’s what you need to know about the Hatch Act, what the office says about Conway, and the reactions to the special counsel’s recommendation.
The office said Conway was repeat offender of the Hatch Act, and should be removed from her federal position as a result.
A letter from the head of the office, Trump-appointee Henry Kerner, called Conway’s “disregard for the restrictions” of the Hatch Act “unacceptable."
“Her actions erode the principal foundation of our democratic system — the rule of law,” Kerner wrote.
Though the agency has previously cited officials for violating the Hatch Act, this marks the first time the counsel has recommended a White House official be removed from office, Politico reported.
While the office can recommend Conway’s ouster, only Trump has the power to remove her.
According the report, Conway violated the Hatch Act during media appearances and while using her Twitter account in an official capacity to engage in partisan attacks against several Democrats, shortly after they announced their candidacy for president.
The report highlights Conway’s interviews in which she called New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker “sexist” and a “tinny” “motivational speaker,” suggested Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was “lying” about her ethnicity, and said former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke did not “think the women running against him are good enough to be president.”
Conway also attacked former Vice President Joe Biden in interviews and over Twitter, calling him “Creepy Uncle Joe” and describing his announcement video as “dark and spooky," while advocating for Trump, tweeting, “#2020I’mWithHim.”
The Trump aide was well aware of her behavior, the report states, pointing to an interview in March with The Hill where reporters questioned her previous violations of the Hatch Act.
“Blah, blah, blah,” Conway reportedly said. “If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work. Let me know when the jail sentence starts."
Despite numerous warnings from the Office of Special Counsel and having previously received another disciplinary action referral in March 2018 from the ethics watchdog for violating the Hatch Act, Conway has not only failed to comply with the office’s requests, but “escalated her partisan critiques of candidates after OSC had communicated to the White House that her conduct violated the law,” the report said.
The Hatch Act prohibits civilian federal employees from using their positions to engage in partisan political activity. The 1939 law is named for former New Mexico Sen. Carl Hatch.
The Office of Special Counsel is a federal watchdog agency that enforces the Hatch Act. The office is not related special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves fired back at the agency’s report, calling the office’s actions against Conway “unprecedented,” “deeply flawed,” and in violation of the aide’s constitutional rights to free speech and due process.
“Others, of all political views, have objected to the [Office of Special Counsel’s] unclear and unevenly applied rules which have a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees," Groves said. "Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations - and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act.”
At least 10 Trump administration officials have been cited by the office for Hatch Act violations, including First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley. The office also cited some Obama administration officials for violations of the act, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.
In 2008, Lurita Doan, the head of the General Services Administration under former President George W. Bush, was forced to resign after the office said she violated the Hatch Act for allegedly using GSA political appointees to help Republican lawmakers win re-election.
