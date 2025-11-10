U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, 80-year-old New Jersey Democrat, announces she will not seek reelection

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat who turned 80 this year, announced Monday that she will not seek reelection in the 12th Congressional District, which covers a region of the state north of Trenton.

Watson Coleman was elected to the seat in 2014.

Advertisement

“I made a commitment years ago to always lead the charge on behalf of those I represent, and I believe I have fulfilled that commitment to the very best of my abilities,” Watson Coleman said in a statement.

She has been active in speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump. She joined several members of Congress in May to attempt to visit Delaney Hall, a Newark prison that was recently converted into a privately run federal immigration detention center.

Watson Coleman was the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress, and she was the first Black woman to become majority leader in the New Jersey General Assembly, where she served eight terms.

“I believe in giving voice to truth, speaking truth to power, and I believe as a consequence of that, we have been able to effect real results that will be felt in communities across America for generations,” Watson Coleman said Monday.

“I also believe now is the time to pass the torch to the next leader who will continue leading this charge,” she added.

Shortly after her announcement, several Democrats announced that they were seeking to replace her, including Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson and East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen.

Gov. Phil Murphy praised Watson Coleman in a statement on social media: “I want to thank my friend @RepBonnie for 50+ years of fearless service to the people of New Jersey. Bonnie has been a relentless champion for our nation’s working families at every stage of her career. Tammy and I send our love and deepest appreciation to her as she completes her service in Congress and prepares for a well-deserved retirement.”

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill, who served with Watson Coleman in Congress, said in a post on X: “It was a joy to have her as a mentor and watch her work relentlessly on behalf of her district, but an even greater honor getting to know her on a personal level.”

Sherrill added: “She’s a fighter, a leader, and a Jersey legend whose legacy of service will live on for generations. Fair winds and following seas on this next chapter!”