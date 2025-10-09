Jack Ciattarelli says he will sue Mikie Sherrill over her debate statements that he ‘killed tens of thousands’ with opioid misinformation

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli said he intends to file a defamation lawsuit against his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, for stating during their debate Wednesday night that Ciattarelli “killed tens of thousands of people” by publishing material that downplayed the risks of opioids.

Ciattarelli’s campaign said in an email Thursday night that they expected to file the suit early next week.

Advertisement

Chris Russell, a campaign strategist for Ciattarelli, said that “recklessly accusing a political opponent of mass murder in a televised debate crosses the line.”

Sean Higgins, communications director for Sherrill’s campaign, did not back down from the “tens of thousands” accusation and repeated the candidate’s claim in an emailed a statement Thursday night.

During their second and final debate Wednesday night, Sherrill attacked Ciattarelli based in part on information from a 2021 NJ.com report that said Ciattarelli’s medical publishing company distributed information about pain management that “appeared to downplay the dangers of opioids.”

Sherrill accused Ciattarelli of “publishing the propaganda” of opioid companies, “while tens of thousands of New Jerseyans died.”

Sherrill then repeated the accusation, saying Ciattarelli “made millions, as these opioid companies made billions, tens of thousands of New Jerseyans died.”

“First of all, shame on you,” Ciattarelli responded.

“Shame on you, sir,” Sherrill replied.

After Ciattarelli called the accusations a lie and stated that he was “proud of my career, Sherrill again raised the opioid attack: “I think the people you got addicted and died deserve better than you.”

Later, as Sherrill was speaking, Ciattarelli interjected: “I got to walk at my college graduation,” referencing reports that Sherrill did not walk at her Naval Academy graduation amid a widespread cheating scandal. (Sherrill said that she was punished for not turning in her classmates.)

“I’m so glad,” Sherrill retorted, then declared with more direct, accusatory language that Ciattarelli “went on to kill tens of thousands of people in New Jersey, including children.”

She later made the same charges while Ciattarelli was making accusations against her: “I think you’re trying to divert from the fact that you killed tens of thousands of people by printing your misinformation, your propaganda.”

Russell, Ciattarelli’s campaign strategist, said in a statement that Sherrill’s assertion that Ciattarelli “killed tens of thousands of people, including children” was a “clearly defamatory attack that shocked the moderators, press, and public alike.”

Russell continued: “In a time where political violence and violent rhetoric are becoming all too prevalent, Mikie Sherrill baselessly and recklessly accusing a political opponent of mass murder in a televised debate crosses the line.”

Higgins, communications director for Sherrill’s campaign, responded in an email: “Jack’s reaction is to hide behind a lawsuit, not to take responsibility.

Echoing Sherrill from the debate, Higgins added: “As he was making millions, the Big Pharma companies made billions, and tens of thousands of New Jerseyans died. He is clearly unfit to lead and protect this state, and owes the people of New Jersey answers.”