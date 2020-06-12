A federal judge has vacated the conviction of David Wildstein, the confessed mastermind of the New Jersey political revenge plot known as Bridgegate, who was the government’s star witness in its 2016 prosecution of two onetime allies of former Gov. Chris Christie.
U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton’s order came after the U.S. Supreme Court last month reversed the convictions of Bridget Anne Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, THE former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. While the high court found Kelly and Baroni had abused their power, it said their conduct fell short of a federal crime.
Their convictions stemmed from their roles in a 2013 scheme to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, N.J., for his refusal to endorse Christie’s reelection campaign. A jury found that Kelly, Baroni, and Wildstein conspired to cause massive traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge by reducing the number of lanes available to Fort Lee commuters.
Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of conspiring to obtain by fraud and misuse government property and to violate Fort Lee residents’ civil rights. Following his cooperation at trial, he was sentenced to probation in 2017.
“The Supreme Court has determined that the lane realignment at the George Washington Bridge was not criminal,” Wildstein said Friday on Twitter. “However, the conduct by me and others was still wrong. This is not a vindication. My apologies stand, my remorse continues, and I fully accept responsibility for my role.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.