Margulis said the party establishment also used “phantom freeholder candidates” to clutter the ballot and confuse voters. She said these candidates, some of whom captured up to 6 percent of the vote, appeared on the ballot but had no visible campaign or platform. The Inquirer attempted to reach all four so-called phantom candidates but only one could be reached, and he said he couldn’t talk about his platform at that time and hung up.The progressives organized 107 candidates to run for local, county, and state elected offices in the primary, but most were vying for a seat representing their town on the Democratic County Committee.