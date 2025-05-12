Donald Trump endorses Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor

President Donald Trump endorsed Jack Ciattarelli for governor Monday evening in a highly anticipated move in the New Jersey gubernatorial race.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Ciattarelli and Bill Spadea, his rival in the Republican primary, have been arguing for months over who is more loyal to Trump.

The president’s endorsement is viewed as highly valuable in this race.

“Truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement today,” Ciattarelli said in a statement. “It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again. When I’m Governor, we will.”