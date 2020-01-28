Latest Thousands were lining up way ahead of the rally
More than one thousand Trump diehards began lining up outside the convention center early Monday morning, eager to ensure their entry into the small venue that will likely hit capacity at 7,500 people. By Monday evening, the line had wrapped around several blocks alongside motels that hung Trump banners.
“I’m going to work in the morning and then I’m going to go down, get in line and watch the rally,” local builder C.J. Scully. told Inquirer reporter Amy S. Rosenberg Monday evening. “Support our president. It’s exciting.”
— Ellie Rushing
Jeff Van Drew will be there
Jeff Van Drew, who represents South Jersey’s Second Congressional District, switched parties in December to become a Republican and will accompany Trump at the rally. It marks the first time the district has hosted a presidential campaign rally since President George H.W. Bush visited Vineland in 1992.
The visit comes as Van Drew attempts to reinvent his political image to be more attractive to Republican primary voters in his district. One analyst said that the rally will finally “cement” Van Drew’s relationship with Trump, after Van Drew was one of the only House Democrats to vote against impeaching Trump last month.
— Ellie Rushing
Trump appears in Wildwood tonight
President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Wildwood on Tuesday evening. Doors to the Wildwoods Convention Center open at 3 p.m. and Trump is expected to take the stage about 7 p.m. People may reserve up to two tickets at donaldjtrump.com, but entry to the event is first-come, first-serve. The venue will likely hit capacity at around 7,500 people.
Roads surrounding the venue will be closed and police anticipate heavy traffic. Here’s more information about the venue, tickets, road closures, and other logistics.
We’ll have updates on the events in Wildwood all day long, with Pranshu Verma and Andrew Seidman bringing you news from inside the rally, Amy S. Rosenberg and Ellie Rushing chronicling the scene outside the convention center, and Oona Goodin-Smith wrapping it all together to host our live coverage this evening.
— Ellie Rushing