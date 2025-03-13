N.J. attorney general sues Trump administration over dismantling of Education Department

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is pursuing another lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration, this time over his attempts to dismantle the Department of Education.

Platkin and 20 other attorneys general filed the suit in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday, seeking a court order to stop Trump’s attempt to dismantle the department, which they say is unconstitutional.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to do away with the federal department and give more power to states and parents. As part of that mission, the federal education department announced the layoffs of 1,300 employees on Tuesday, leaving the department roughly half its size of 4,100 when Trump took office, AP reported. Some other employees left through buyouts or were terminated while on probation.

The attorneys general argue that the president doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally get rid of the department without Congress, or “incapacitate” it by stripping away its staff. They argue the agency cannot function as it’s legally required to with the cuts.

All of the attorneys general are Democrats, hailing from states across the country from California to Maine, and Washington, D.C. Jersey’s neighbors of New York and Delaware are also participating in the suit, but Pennsylvania has been notably absent in these coalition efforts against Trump since the newly elected Republican Attorney General Dave Sunday took office.

It’s a sharp contrast from when Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, served as attorney general during the president’s first term. Shapiro made a name for himself fighting Trump in court during his time as the state’s top prosecutor, and last month he took it upon himself to sue Trump’s administration as governor over the president’s effort to freeze federal funding. It’s uncommon for a governor to do this instead of the state’s top prosecutor, and Shapiro hasn’t ruled out taking legal action again.

The federal department is responsible for providing oversight, like for students with disabilities, and distributing funds for student loans and aid to colleges and schools. The department’s Office for Civil Rights investigates cases on a range of issues, including harassment and disability services.

Platkin called Trump’s attempts to dismantle the federal department through executive order a “blatantly illegal” move that would hurt millions of students and teachers who depend on the department.

“As I have said, President Trump is not a king, and he cannot unilaterally decide to close a Cabinet agency,” Platkin said. “We are taking the Trump Administration to court again to prevent the Trump Administration from inflicting grave harm on our state’s schools, and especially our special needs students.”

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts federal court blocked Trump’s February order terminating K-12 teacher preparation pipeline grants — which impacted grants for Montclair State University and The College of New Jersey — after Platkin and other attorneys generals sued. Platkin has been part of various other collaborative lawsuits against the Trump administration, including over Trump’s effort to freeze federal funding and his attempt to end birthright citizenship. Platkin also filed a brief in support of a suit against Trump’s efforts to ban transgender people from the military.

Republicans in the state are attempting to impeach Platkin, and they accuse him of using the position for politics and to generate headlines. The effort is unlikely to be successful, since both chambers in the state legislature are majority Democrat.