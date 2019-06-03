8th District: President Donald Trump seems to pervade all levels of politics, and he is the main point of contention in the Republican primary for Assembly in this district, which lies mostly in Burlington County, with several Camden County towns and one in Atlantic County. And it’s also about local frictions. Incumbent Republican Joe Howarth lost the imprimatur of the powerful Burlington County GOP when leaders suspected he was about to bolt to the Democrats, as the district’s state Sen. Dawn Addiego did last year. So the party gave its endorsement — along with the valuable first column on the ballot — to retiring county Sheriff Jean Stanfield and first-term Assemblyman Ryan Peters. Howarth, who’d had a moderate record, rebranded himself as a Trump acolyte and qualified for the ballot under the “MAGA Republican” label. He says his opponents are disloyal to the president. Attorney R. Jason Huf, a Lumberton resident, is running alone in the primary under the “Fresh Leadership” banner.