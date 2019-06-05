A George Washington impersonator apparently saw his political comeback halted Tuesday in the Republican primary for township committee in Chesterfield, four months after he sparked a furor by accusing Indian immigrants in the Burlington County municipality of voting illegally.
C. Samuel Davis lost to Lido “Lee” Panfili and Michael Russo, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Davis had said in a February Facebook post that he lost his race for reelection last November because “all the Indian people” in the township cast illegal votes for his opponent, Shreekant Dhopte, who won by 117 votes.
The remarks were denounced as racist. Davis later apologized and filed to run for committee again this year, but the GOP declined to endorse him, giving its support instead to Panfili and Russo.