New Jersey primary election 2025: How to vote, deadlines, ID rules, and more

On June 10, New Jersey voters will decide the Democratic and Republican nominees who will face off in November to steer the Garden State for the next four years.

This year, there’s a crowded primary in both parties — six Democrats and five Republicans — vying to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited. Don’t have a plan to vote? The Inquirer is here to help.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in New Jersey’s 2025 primary, including deadlines, mail ballot rules, and in-person options.

When is the election?

📅 New Jersey’s primary election is on Tuesday, June 10. The deadline to register to vote in the primary was May 20.

Important dates to remember:

May 20: Last day to register to vote in the primary. (already passed) June 3: Last day to request a mail ballot by mail June 9: Last day to request a mail ballot in person June 10: Primary Election Day.

Does my party affiliation matter?

🧑 Yes. New Jersey is one of 14 states that hold a “closed primary,” which means voters must be registered with a political party to vote for that party’s candidates in a primary election.

Unaffiliated voters or those registered with a third party can still vote on any ballot questions.

When are polls open?

🕖 Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote — don’t leave.

Where is my polling place?

📍The New Jersey Department of State operates a search tool, that you can find here, where voters can input their address and see their polling place.

Who can vote in New Jersey‘s primary?

🗳️ New Jersey residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old can vote in state elections.

In primary elections, voters can only vote for candidates associated with the party they’re registered with. However, all voters — regardless of party affiliation — can vote on ballot questions.

To vote in the primary election, a person must be:

🇺🇸 A U.S. citizen. 📍 A resident of the New Jersey county where the person plans to vote for 30 days before the election. 🎂 At least 18 years old on or before Election Day. 🧑‍💼 Registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary.

Can felons vote in New Jersey primary elections?

Yes. New Jersey allows most people with felony convictions to vote, as long as they’re not currently incarcerated.

Eligible voters include:

People on probation, parole, or house arrest Those detained while awaiting trial Individuals who have completed their sentence

What do I need to bring to the polls?

Most voters don’t need to bring ID to the polls.

However, if you didn’t verify your identity when registering — such as registering by mail — you’ll need to show ID the first time you vote.

Eligible IDs include:

Valid driver’s license or non-driver identification card issued by New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC). Government document with voter’s name and address Tax return Lease agreement Current utility bill

How to vote by mail

How to request a mail ballot

By mail: Your county clerk’s office must receive your application by Tuesday, June 3. In-person: You can apply for a mail ballot at your county clerk’s office by 3 p.m. on Monday, June 9.

Download your application here, or find your county’s contact information here.

You can apply, receive your mail ballot, and return it — all in one visit — at your county clerk’s office.

When and how do I return my mail ballot?

✉️ Your completed mail ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10.

Return options:

By mail: Ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by Monday, June 16. In person: Drop it off at your county clerk’s office or a secure drop box. Find drop box locations.

How do I check the status of my ballot?

Voters can track the status of their ballot online here.

You’ll need to create a “My Voter Record” account using your Voter ID number. Use the state’s voter search tool online here to find it.

Log in to your account and check if your ballot has been received, accepted, or rejected.

Can I vote early in person?

Yes. New Jersey offers in-person early voting using voting machines from June 3 through June 8:

Tuesday–Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointment is needed. Find your county’s locations here.

Where can I get help with voting?

Need help voting or have questions? Try these options:

New Jersey Division of Elections: 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837) or VOTE.NJ.GOV National Election Protection Hotline: Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

For mail voting or general election help, contact your county’s:

Board of Elections (polling and voter eligibility) County Clerk’s office (mail voting, ballots, deadlines) Find your local officials.

Local hotlines:

Burlington County Voter Hotline: (609) 265-VOTE (8683) Camden County Board of Elections: 856-401-VOTE (8683). Gloucester County Board of Elections: 856-384-4500

Your county cclerk’s office can help with voting by mail. Find your county’s contact information and location here.

Accessibility and language assistance:

Voters can receive assistance at polling places from a poll worker, family member, or friend. You may also vote “orally,” meaning a poll worker can input your selections for you.

Voting materials are available in English and Spanish, and machines accommodate a range of disabilities.

Call your County Board of Elections for more info on accessibility at your polling place.

When will we know the results of the primary election?

Don’t expect final results on election night.

Because New Jersey counts ballots postmarked by Election Day for up to six days after, official results may not be available until Monday, June 16 or later, according to Mercer County Clerk Paula Covello.

Unofficial results will be posted on county election websites and updated regularly, but nothing is certified until the final count is complete.