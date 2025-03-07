Sarah McBride weighs in on the N.J. governor race endorsing Mikie Sherrill

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, Delaware’s at-large representative and the first openly transgender member of Congress, weighed in on the New Jersey’s governor race, lending her support to her Democratic colleague U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

Sherrill, of Essex County, is one of two members of Congress running for the executive post, alongside U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, another North Jersey Democrat.

Eyes across the country will be on the highly competitive and crowded gubernatorial race to take the political temperature during the first year of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Sherrill and McBride were allies before they were colleagues. The two lawmakers first met when McBride was running for Congress during her primary campaign last year. Sherrill held a fundraiser for her in Roseland, N.J., and has since provided advice and encouragement to the freshman in Congress.

In a statement, McBride said Sherrill represents the Democratic Party’s future, and called her “fearless and effective.”

“As governor, she won’t be distracted by the noise, she will stay laser-focused on bringing costs down, expanding opportunities for families, and protecting our rights and freedoms when they’re under attack,” McBride said.

Sherrill similarly praised McBride, saying she has “shown an unshakable strength and proven ability” to serve her constituents.

“This is a campaign we’re building together — and I’m so proud to have Sarah on the team as we put together the coalition to fight back and chart a new path forward for New Jersey,” Sherrill said.