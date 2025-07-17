Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich announce engagement

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.) proposed to Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich late last month, while on a trip to Provence, France.

Heinrich announced the engagement in an interview with People Magazine, saying “it felt like a fairy tale.” The proposal took place in the middle of a lavender field at sunrise, she said.

Advertisement

“It was so breathtaking,” Heinrich told People. “The smell was just so fragrant. It’s a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It’s hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale.”

Heinrich has worked for Fox since 2018, previously covering the 2020 presidential election and Congress. She is also a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association executive board.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only Pennsylvania Republican in Congress to propose to a Fox News political correspondent last month.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R., Pa), who represents Southwestern Pennsylvania, proposed to Brooke Singman while picnicking in New York’s Central Park on June 22.

Singman, who covers the White House for Fox News Digital, met Reschenthaler while covering the 2024 presidential election last year. After beginning the relationship, she recused herself from covering the House of Representatives.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Fox News said it “has policies in place to ensure there are no conflicts of interest between our journalists and the stories or subjects they cover.”