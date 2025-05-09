Dave McCormick calls for an end to ‘vicious, personal attacks’ against John Fetterman’s well-being and wife Gisele

Republican Sen. Dave McCormick is defending Sen. John Fetterman after the Pennsylvania Democrat’s well-being and ability to carry out the duties of a U.S. senator have come under widespread scrutiny.

“It’s time to put politics aside and stop these vicious, personal attacks against Senator Fetterman, his wife, and his health,” McCormick said in a post on X Friday morning, saying that Fetterman is “authentic, decent, principled, and a fighter,” and that the allegations against the Democrat is “not the John that I know and respect.”

The freshman Pennsylvania senator’s statement comes after half a dozen former Fetterman staffers told The Inquirer that their former boss isn’t adequately doing his job. They described a deeply isolated senator who missed votes, canceled meetings, had an outburst with a teachers’ union, and held a sparse schedule.

And last week, a New York Magazine profile of the Democrat drew attention to staffers’ concerns about his questionable behavior, physical health, and at-times tense relationship with his wife, Gisele, who reportedly suffered injuries from a car accident where Fetterman was found “at fault.”

Some of that behavior, which became increasingly difficult for staff to explain, includes getting into an argument with an airline crew member over his seatbelt on a flight to Pittsburgh.

In light of this news, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday that “the best judge” of Fetterman’s health is the senator and his family, and that they, along with Pennsylvanians, are also the best judge of his capabilities to be an effective U.S. senator.

McCormick’s defense has been more forceful than that of the members of Fetterman’s own party. Since assuming office in January, McCormick and Fetterman, who has been willing to cross party lines, have seemingly formed a healthy working relationship.

McCormick told The Inquirer in February that he sees an opportunity to collaborate across the aisle with Fetterman on issues like Israel and antisemitism. The two also sat down for a joint profile for the Washington Post opinion section where it was described that they have a “warm relationship.”

And in March, Fetterman was scheduled to help promote McCormick’s book about mentorship at an event in Pittsburgh before it was canceled “due to an unforeseen logistical issue” after activists threatened they would protest.

A similar message was echoed in McCormick’s post Friday: “While we have many differences, we are both committed to working together to achieve results for the people of Pennsylvania and make their lives better.”