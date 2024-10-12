Delco GOP says protesters cornered its volunteers at Trump office: ‘It was total intimidation’

The Delaware County GOP says it is looking to upgrade security at its Media headquarters after four protesters allegedly cornered and harassed volunteers Thursday in the Delaware County GOP offices, which are doubling as former President Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in the county.

Frank Agovino, the chair of the county GOP, said the protesters made their way to the Trump campaign offices on the second floor of the Media headquarters Thursday morning and cornered two volunteers chanting, “Trump lies, people die” at the two women volunteering at the GOP office. The protesters filmed the workers on their cell phones, law enforcement sources said.

“It was total intimidation,” Agovino said. “And it’s uncalled for.”

In a statement, the Delaware County GOP said the protesters left the office after a local GOP leader who was on the first floor of the building heard the commotion and intervened. Police were then called, the statement said.

When officers from the Media Police Department arrived minutes later, they confronted the group and warned them not to return, or they would be charged with trespassing, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. The group left, and no charges were filed.

Though no one was hurt, Agovino said the situation was frightening for the two volunteers who had been minding their own business and were made to feel unsafe.

The incident highlights the increased tension and heightened concerns of political violence around November’s election. This cycle has seen unprecedented levels of security concerns to the candidates themselves, including two assassination attempts against Trump.

“Everyone is on heightened alert,” Agovino said.

Colleen Guiney, the chair of the Delaware County Democratic Party, said she was unsure who the protesters were, but agreed with the county GOP that intimidation was unacceptable.

However, Guiney said, when Trump opened his campaign he “opened a Pandora’s box.”

“I do not believe his rhetoric has been helpful to the process, but that’s still no excuse,” she said.