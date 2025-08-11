Bob Casey to join Philadelphia law firm Dilworth Paxson, where he was once a paralegal

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will join a Philadelphia law firm next month, providing his expertise in state and federal government to a firm he once worked for as a paralegal before attending law school.

Dilworth Paxson, a large Philly based firm, announced Monday that Casey will join it on Sept. 1 in an of-counsel role for the firm’s corporate and business group.

Casey, a Democrat, served three terms in the U.S. Senate before losing his reelection bid last year to Republican Sen. Dave McCormick. In his post-Senate career Casey has accepted the role at Dilworth Paxson alongside a fellowship at the University of Scranton.

In his role at the law firm, Casey said he expects to provide existing clients with expertise in state and federal government while working to recruit new clients.

“It’s a distinguished firm, and it has distinguished history,” Casey said. “It’s also a firm that I think reflects my values.”

Under the quickly changing dynamics of President Donald Trump’s administration, Casey said his experience in the Senate could help guide clients.

“It’s challenging, but ... it helps to have been in the Senate at a time when the current administration was in its first term,” Casey said.

Casey is no stranger to the firm. His father, Gov. Bob Casey Sr., was a partner at Dilworth before being elected governor in 1986.

When he began considering practicing law after last year’s Senate race, Dilworth was among the first firms he met with this year, Casey Jr. said.

Lawrence McMichael, the chairman of the firm, worked alongside Casey’s father when he joined the firm and noted that there is now a conference room named for the former governor, who passed away in 2000.

The former senator, McMichael said, will provide an invaluable resource to clients while maintaining a home base in Scranton.

“He’s going to be a tremendous resource for us and we’re going to put him to work right away,” McMichael said.

As he begins a new chapter of his career in law, Casey said he felt Dilworth Paxson shared his values – a respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary in an era where the federal government’s respect for those institutions has been undermined by the Trump administration.

“If you read that history it’s full of institutions being challenged, and so we have to I think draw upon some of that history to fortify those institutions,” he said.

Casey said he expects he will continue to speak out on political issues now that he’s left public office, and in his position at the University of Scranton he is hoping to encourage more young people to consider careers in public service.

As his former colleague, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism — including from members of his own party — Casey was reluctant to speak on the controversy. Fetterman, he said, was a strong vote against Trump’s recent budget reconciliation bill and legislation rescinding federal funding.

“Those are two critical votes for our state and for the programs and policies that help the most vulnerable in our state,” Casey said. “I was very happy to see John cast those votes. But I’m not going to try to analyze the back and forth that he has to deal with.”