Do Pennsylvania drivers need front license plates? A state senator wants to make it a requirement.

Pennsylvania has not required front license plates on standard passenger vehicles since 1952. State Sen. Katie Muth is proposing legislation to change that, arguing it would improve vehicle identification and public safety.

In a preliminary announcement published last Thursday, Muth, a Democrat whose district includes portions of Chester and Montgomery counties, said she plans to introduce a bill that will require Pennsylvania drivers to display license plates on both the front and rear of their vehicles.

“Far too often there are hit-and-run accidents, traffic incidents, or crimes committed where only the front of a vehicle is captured by cameras or witnesses,” Muth said. “Requiring a license plate on the front of a car will improve vehicle identification and enhance public safety by helping law enforcement officers, witnesses, or cameras more easily and quickly identify a vehicle.”

There are 29 other states, including neighboring New York, New Jersey, and Maryland, that require both front and rear license plates, Muth said in the memo. In Florida, there is currently pending bipartisan legislation to add the requirement.

“A front license plate can also improve toll collections,” Muth said.

Proponents say front license plates can also help rideshare app users correctly identify the vehicle they ordered.

However, some states, like Utah, have recently reconsidered their front license plate requirements, citing lower costs and streamlined production and distribution.