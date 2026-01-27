John Fetterman urges Trump to fire Kristi Noem as DHS secretary: ‘Americans have died’

Sen. John Fetterman on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump “to immediately fire” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after federal agents killed two citizens in Minneapolis this month during a immigration enforcement operation.

“Americans have died,” Fetterman (D., Pa.) said in a statement. “She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.”

The senator’s call for Noem’s firing comes after federal agents killed two Americans during the Minneapolis operation. On Saturday, a Border Patrol agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse at a VA hospital. An ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old poet and mother, on Jan. 7.

Both shootings were caught on video, provoking protests nationwide.

Fetterman referenced Noem’s predecessor, Alejandro Mayorkas, who served under former President Joe Biden and faced impeachment by the Republican-led House in 2024 amid a backlash over increased border crossings under Biden.

“DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary,” said Fetterman, who was one of seven Democrats who voted for Noem’s confirmation last year.

Fetterman’s plea to fire Noem comes a day after he called for the withdrawal of federal agents from Minneapolis. And it comes as the U.S. Senate is poised to vote this week on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees both ICE and the Border Patrol.

Some Democrats said they would vote against it, which could trigger another federal government shutdown.

Protesters gathered outside Fetterman’s office in Philadelphia Tuesday to urge him to join the effort, but the senator said on Monday that he will never vote to shut down the government and that doing so would not pull the $178 billion dedicated to DHS through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he did not support.

He suggested pulling the DHS bill from the package of bills under consideration by the Senate this week rather than another shutdown vote.

“I reject the calls to defund or abolish ICE,” he said. “I strongly disagree with many strategies and practices ICE deployed in Minneapolis, and believe that must change.”

This story is developing and will be updated.