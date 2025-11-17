John Fetterman returns to D.C. after hospitalization, speaks at conference for Jewish leaders

Sen. John Fetterman is back to work after recovering from a fall in the hospital.

Fetterman (D., Pa.) was hospitalized last week following a fall after he experienced a heart issue, an unnamed spokesperson announced Thursday. On Saturday, Fetterman shared as selfie after being released from the hospital with a coffee in hand.

Come Monday he was back in the public eye, appearing at an event hosted by The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) in Washington, D.C. His presence sent the message that he’s back in commission.

Photos posted by attendees on social media show the Pennsylvania senator wearing his signature hoodie and shorts. His face is still healing from the fall after what he described in his Saturday post as “20 stitches later and a full recovery.”

“See you back in DC,” he said.

Fetterman’s Monday appearance was part of the JFNA’s General Assembly — which began on Sunday and will continue through Tuesday. The three-day event is described on the group’s website as a gathering for Jewish community leaders, professionals, philanthropists, and community partners to “address pressing issues, explore best practices, and cultivate innovative solutions.”

Fetterman sat on stage during a session called “Monday Morning Plenary: Protecting Our Communities Today.” It was advertised as giving attendees the opportunity to “hear from leaders on the front lines who are building stronger systems of protection and trust.”

Other guests listed alongside Fetterman for the morning program included Annie Sandler, the president of the Joint Distribution Committee; Rev. Juan Rivera, the president of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition; Zibby Owens, founder of Zibby Media; and Olivia Reingold, staff writer at The Free Press. The Free Press is a center-right outlet that Fetterman had provided an exclusive excerpt of his book to ahead of its release.

Steven Schimmel, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts, said in a post on X that Fetterman shared on the JNFA stage that his wife Gisele’s free store “has been vandalized by anti-Israel activists."

Fetterman, who is not Jewish, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and sponsored a resolution with Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.) against antisemitism. He’s received recognition from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called him the country’s “best friend” and gifted him a silver pager inspired by Israel’s attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon that exploded pagers.

Fetterman was also given a high honor by Yeshiva University that was previously given to the creator of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, and received the Defender of Israel award from the Zionist Organization of America.

His unnamed spokesperson had said his fall last week was due to a ventricular fibrillation “flare-up.” Ventricular fibrillation is a serious life-threatening heart issue, and the incident comes after the senator suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2022.

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who’s known for working across the aisle, was flooded with well wishes from across the aisle.

The medical incident came just two days after he released his new memoir, Unfettered, in which he discusses his recovery from the stroke and his battle with depression that follow.

Last week, Fetterman was also one of eight Senate Democratic caucus members to vote for a Republican plan to end the federal government shutdown, a move which angered some Democrats because the legislation lacked the extension of federal health subsidies that the party had pushed for.