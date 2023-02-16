Gov. Josh Shapiro asks Pennsylvania lawmakers to abolish the death penalty

Gov. Josh Shapiro called on the General Assembly to end the death penalty in Pennsylvania.

This is the first time a Pennsylvania governor has formally called on the legislature to abolish the death penalty.

Shapiro also reiterated what he told reporters last month that he planned to continue the execution moratorium under his predecessor, former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The last state-sponsored execution in Pennsylvania occurred in 1999, when Gary Heidnik died by lethal injection for the murders of two women.

There have only been three executions in Pennsylvania since 1976, all of which occurred under former Republican Gov. Tom Ridge.

There are 101 people on death row in Pennsylvania, according to state corrections data.

Pennsylvania’s infrequent executions make it one of the least active states that still maintains the death penalty in its laws.

Until state law is changed, Shapiro committed that he would not sign any death warrants — the document required for an execution to take place — while he is governor.

Shapiro made the announcement from Mosaic Community Church in West Philly. He was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, state Rep. Rick Krajewski, and state Sens. Vincent Hughes and Nikil Saval.

Inquirer writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed.