Josh Shapiro won’t attend any events with Trump that exclude fellow governors

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday that he will not attend any White House event that excludes another governor ahead of next week’s gathering of the nation’s governors in Washington.

The Pennsylvania Democrat’s comments come after President Donald Trump said he would exclude the Democratic governors of Colorado and Maryland from an upcoming White House dinner with members of the National Governors Association during its annual conference in Washington, which will take place from Feb. 19 to 21.

“I want to be very clear, I’m not attending any meeting or any dinner, where any governor has been disinvited where any governor is being excluded,” Shapiro said Thursday. “It’s my hope that all governors will be included and that we can continue the tradition of working together across our state lines to be able to do important work for the people that we represent.”

Trump had initially excluded Democrats from a business meeting at the White House, but as of Thursday all governors are invited to the business meeting with the president and other officials, according to The Washington Post.

But the dinner remains a thorny issue. Shapiro and other Democratic governors signed a statement Tuesday promising to boycott the event if all governors were not included.

In a social media post Wednesday, Trump attacked Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who chairs the bipartisan NGA, and the two Democrats he’s planning to exclude from the dinner, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

“The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He attacked Polis over the incarceration of Tina Peters, a former county clerk who received a nine-year prison sentence after orchestrating a data breach motivated by Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump criticized Moore over crime in Baltimore and accused him of “doing a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” following its collapse in 2024.

Shapiro referred to Moore Thursday as a “dear friend.”

The Pennsylvania governor said the NGA’s meetings at the White House are typically productive, as are the governor’s other meetings throughout the conference.

“Governors work really well together across party lines,” he said.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who took office last month, said on CNN Monday that “worse decisions” would be made if some governors were excluded from the week’s events.

“For the president to pick and choose who he is going to have to sort of undermine the very focus of this of coming together to get stuff done for the country just seeds more ... chaos,” she said.