Shapiro cancels teachers’ union appearance in Philly, as Pa. budget talks continue

Gov. Josh Shapiro canceled his Saturday appearance before a state teachers’ union conference in Philadelphia, as he continues to negotiate a budget deal that missed its deadline on Friday.

However, it also comes as Shapiro continues to receive intense backlash from teachers’ unions and organized labor for his support of a private school voucher program for Pennsylvania students who attend the state’s lowest-performing public schools.

House Democrats, who control the state House with a one-seat majority, said any budget deal including private school vouchers is a nonstarter in their caucus.

Shapiro was scheduled as a keynote speaker at the biennial convention for the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, according to the convention agenda. He was set to appear alongside AFT national president Randi Weingarten, in Philly to provide a luncheon speech.

Advertisement

Shapiro pulled out of the AFT’s convention on Friday morning due to ongoing budget negotiations, AFT Pennsylvania president Arthur Steinberg said in a statement.

“It was our understanding that Governor Shapiro had every intent to deliver a keynote address at our Biennial Convention luncheon,” Steinberg added. “While we’re disappointed that he couldn’t address our convention, we’re heartened that it’s because he’s pushing to fully and fairly fund public education.”

Shapiro’s press secretary. Manuel Bonder, said in a statement that Shapiro stayed in Harrisburg on Saturday “to continue working towards a final budget agreement that delivers critically important funding for public education, necessary resources for our schools, and investments in Pennsylvania children and teachers.”

Most lawmakers left Harrisburg on Friday night without a budget deal. Senate Republicans passed a $45.5 billion budget that included $100 million for a private school voucher program.

Shapiro said on the campaign trail that he was open to the concept of private school vouchers, and Republicans — who have long sought a voucher program — jumped on the issue as a top priority for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Shapiro’s spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that the Senate’s spending plan “does not represent a final agreement” but reflects many of his budget priorities, such as universal free school breakfast and first-time funding for Pennsylvania’s public defenders.

The top Senate Republican, President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, said the whole budget package would be “null and void” if the House sends it back to them without the vouchers.