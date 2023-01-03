HARRISBURG — Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans threw their support behind a consensus candidate for speaker of the Pennsylvania House Tuesday, a move some lawmakers said would help bring unity to the state capital.

House lawmakers elected Rep. Mark Rozzi speaker of the House, elevating a veteran Democratic lawmaker who said Tuesday he would govern as an independent.

The appointment of Rozzi came as a surprise, as the GOP had seemed the odds-on favorite to take the speaker’s gavel. The GOP currently holds a slight majority.

“As many of you know, I’ve never been an ideologue,” Rozzi said on the House floor late Tuesday afternoon. Prior to announcing his party change, he noted that independents are the fastest-growing voting group in the state. He added that he would not caucus with either party.

”The commonwealth that is home to independence will now be home to the commonwealth’s first independent speaker,” he added.

The vote, held hours after members were sworn into office, followed weeks of uncertainty in Harrisburg regarding which party actually controlled the chamber.

Democrats won 102 seats in November – giving them an apparent edge in the 203-member House. But three vacancies in previously Democratic-held seats left the party with just 99 members to Republicans’ 101.

Even so, Democratic and Republican leaders each claimed to be the rightful presiding officer. State Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) was sworn in last month in a private ceremony and scheduled special elections for the three vacant offices on Feb. 7. House Republican leader Bryan Cutler sued, alleging McClinton lacked the authority to do so.

Cutler was separately sworn in as House GOP leader on Dec. 12 and, claiming the authority of the chamber’s presiding officer, soon after issued what are known as writs of election. Under his plan, the elections for Lee’s and Davis’ seats would be held in May, the same day as the next primary election.

The litigation is ongoing in Commonwealth Court.

Both parties agreed to hold the election to succeed DeLuca on Feb. 7.

In addition to the existing vacancies, another one is likely to open in a GOP-held seat in the coming weeks. GOP Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver is running for an open state Senate seat in a Jan. 31 special election. If Culver wins, as expected, she would resign her House seat.