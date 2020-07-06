Kelly was the 46th wealthiest member of Congress as of 2018, putting him in the top 10%, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, with total assets and liabilities that average about $12.4 million (members of Congress are only required to report assets in wide ranges). On his 2018 financial-disclosure form, Kelly reported receiving business income between $15,001 and $50,000 from Kelly Automotive. He said his salary for Kelly Chevrolet Cadillac was $23,842.