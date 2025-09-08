Meet Montgomery County’s new chief sustainability officer

Montgomery County hired the former leader of a Philly area sustainability network to guide the suburban county as it pursues ambitious sustainability goals.

The county has set a plan to convert to clean energy across county operations, it provides financial incentives for businesses and homes to use clean energy through its Montco 2040 initiative, and is developing a hydroelectric power station in Norristown.

Last month, the county onboarded its first ever chief sustainability officer to drive the county’s strategy in achieving those goals and coordinate efforts across the public and private sectors.

Here’s what you need to know about the position, and the person filling it.

Who is Montco’s new chief sustainability officer?

Devi Ramkissoon, the former executive director of the Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia, began working in Montgomery County last month in a position that oversees and advises on a wide range of sustainability initiatives.

A graduate of Swarthmore College and Georgetown University, Ramkissoon spent eights years working for USAID under the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations before returning to lead the Sustainable Business Network of Philadelphia for three years. She said her background has focused largely on economic development and its intersection with sustainability.

In her last job, Ramkissoon worked with businesses across the region to develop sustainable practices including efforts to prevent food waste. She said she was drawn to the Montgomery Count post as an opportunity to continue that work combining the various components of sustainability in one job — a strong environment, economic growth and resilient communities.

“We need to balance all of those various components in order for any sustainability initiative to be successful,” she said. “I’m really excited to set a vision and also execute on a strategy for sustainability across the entire county.”

Why did the county create the role?

The chief sustainability officer position is one of several new roles created in Montgomery County this year. In the budget for this year the county also expanded its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, added an immigrant affairs director and created new positions on the county’s legal team.

Leaders in Montgomery County, a longtime Democratic stronghold, have emphasized sustainability in recent years.

By hiring a chief sustainability officer county leaders hope to expand sustainability work internally and externally, said Neil Makhija, a Democrat who chairs the county board of commissioners.

The county government set goals to reach 100% clean electricity for county assets by 2035 and 100% renewable energy for heat and transportation by 2050. A chief sustainability officer, Makhija said, offers key oversight to help the county meet and exceed its goals.

“You can’t meet goals unless you have that cohesive oversight,” Makhija said. “We’ll have clear oversight over the big picture of what sustainability practices are currently in place and how we can improve on them.”

The position, Makhija said, is also essential to better collaboration externally with state and federal governments and businesses.

Ramkissoon will receive an annual salary of $128,234, according to the county.

What will she do?

Ramkissoon’s chief role will be to develop and implement a clear sustainability strategy for Montgomery County and work across government and the private sector to implement it.

As she enters the role Ramkissoon said she plans to work with municipalities to develop and support sustainability plans across the county and is connecting with stakeholders to form a committee to study what the county’s largest needs are.

“People can tend to see sustainability along political lines and really it’s for the betterment of all communities,” Ramkisoon said. “By supporting and investing in sustainable practices not only does our plant benefit but out local community benefits and also our local economy does as well.”

Ramkissoon’s duties will include working with municipalities and departments in Montgomery County as well as developing public-private partnerships, informed by her work at the sustainable business network, to work with businesses throughout Montgomery County.

“I would be looking to engage the businesses in Montgomery County in a similar fashion,” she said. “Both educating them about how they can be more sustainable as well as providing support for how they can choose initiatives that are right for their business and help them to implement them as well.”

