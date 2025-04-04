Montco Commissioners say they are walking a ‘tightrope’ while considering protections for immigrants and LGBTQ residents

One after one Thursday night a group of neighbors from Cheltenham, and like minded residents from elsewhere in Montgomery County, took the dias at the county’s bi-weekly board meeting with one primary request.

They wanted the county to approve a welcoming city ordinance, pledging to support immigrant residents and refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in the county.

“Immigrants are also our neighbors, they’re also our friends and they’re very vulnerable right now,” said Randy Libros. “We really want to know that our county cares.”

“We must have some sort of umbrella protection for them, not programs here and there,” Amy Freed added.

Tom Peterson, another Cheltenham resident, asked the commissioners directly, would they consider a welcoming city ordinance.

“The answer is absolutely,” responded Neil Makhija, a Democrat who chairs the board of commissioners.

During Thursday’s board of commissioners meeting, which was held in Lower Merion, Montgomery County’s governing board told the audience they were open to and considering options for both a welcoming city ordinance protecting immigrants and a local non-discrimination ordinance expanding protections to LGBTQ residents.

But timing and details of the policies are unclear as he, and fellow Democratic Commissioner Jamila Winder, said they are discussing legal options with county attorneys and contemplating threats of retaliation from President Donald Trump’s administration.

“This is a tightrope that we are on,” Winder said. “We don’t want to be in a position to lose federal funds but we can’t change our values because the president of the United States changes.”

As the Trump administration has taken on aggressive immigration enforcement, at times deporting residents who were legally residing in the United States, immigration advocates have encouraged local governments to approve “welcoming city” ordinances barring law enforcement interaction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and adopting local policies aimed around supporting immigrants.

The policies closely mirror “sanctuary city” policies adopted by cities including Philadelphia during Trump’s first term, but the new name has become popular as the administration has vowed to target sanctuary cities.

Earlier this year Montgomery County hired Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo to be the county’s first director of immigrant affairs, a move Makhija said would be a first step towards ensuring immigrants could feel supported and protected interacting with county services. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, just over 11% of the county’s population is foreign-born.

Makhija and Winder said they have been in touch with several immigrant advocacy organizations and county attorneys to determine what more the county could do.

The one Republican on the board, Tom DiBello, did not comment on the requests.

After another resident, Elizabeth Landon, urged the board to also think about protecting LGBTQ residents Makhija said that he was having discussions about whether it would be legally possible to enact a non-discrimination ordinance in the county.

After the meeting, Peterson said he was optimistic about the commissioner’s response on immigration, but that he planned to continue attending meetings to apply pressure.

“We have to take a strong stand and so I would certainly hope that they would look at some language for a welcoming act,” he said.