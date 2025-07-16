Pennsylvania still needs critical funding from Harrisburg to support America’s 250th celebration and other 2026 events

The world’s eyes will turn to Pennsylvania in 2026. But is Harrisburg ready?

With multiple major sporting events and America’s 250th birthday slated to take place in Pennsylvania next spring and summer, state officials and organizers are preparing for millions of out-of-state visitors, potentially creating billions of dollars in revenue across the commonwealth.

Lawmakers at the state Capitol have been chipping away at some policy changes to make next year’s events a success, including creating a campaign in schools encouraging young students to explore their family’s unique backgrounds and connections to Pennsylvania.

They also amended an existing law to allow doctors working for participating soccer teams to treat their players during the World Cup, avoiding the lengthy process foreign doctors would otherwise need to go through to practice during their country’s matches in Philadelphia.

But the biggest challenge remains: securing the nearly $65 million in proposed state funding to support the events, which include the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the PGA Championship in Delaware County, and the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game, and 250th celebration in Philadelphia.

In February, Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, proposed the funding for the 250th celebration in this year’s state budget, saying it would ensure organizers “have the resources they need, because all eyes will be on Pennsylvania … and welcome millions to where it all began.”

State lawmakers, responsible for passing Pennsylvania’s annual budget, continue to hash out a deal behind closed doors, and have already missed their June 30 deadline. Republicans have been looking to cut costs in Shapiro’s proposal, with the goal of reducing the state’s $5.5 billion budget deficit.

But amid the budget wrangling and purse-string tightening, advocates argue America’s 250th birthday is worth Pennsylvania’s investment as tourism generated by the event, in addition to the other major events slated for next year, are likely to generate billions of dollars for the state.

State Rep. Jared Solomon (D., Philadelphia), a commissioner for America 250 PA, the nonprofit behind the state’s semiquincentennial celebration, said next year will give Pennsylvania an opportunity to show itself off to the world — if it invests properly.

On Monday, lawmakers took a step toward funding that goal. The Democratic-controlled state House passed a bipartisan spending bill, 105-97, that includes the proposed $2.5 million for America 250 PA, $15 million for security and $10 million for infrastructure and facilities improvement grants. It also includes $10 million for promotion and $36.5 million toward statewide events, funded through a $46.5 million one-time transfer to the tourism fund from the state’s medical marijuana program fund, a House spokesperson said.

The spending bill, which is not final and is likely to be amended in the Republican-controlled state Senate, also includes cutting the state’s tourism marketing line item elsewhere in the budget by more than 65%. Any budget deal must be approved by both the House and Senate before reaching the governor’s desk for final approval.

‘Not meeting the moment’

Less than a year out from America’s 250th birthday celebrations, funding for many local improvement projects around the state has not been secured yet. Shapiro’s budget proposal could provide limited funding, but not all, according to Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director of America 250 PA.

The projects — more than 160 in total — were identified by a bipartisan committee that conducted two tours across the state looking for improvements ahead of 2026, from revitalizing a war memorial to improving an unkempt running trail.

The commission is partially funded by private donors and the state. As of November 2024, the commission has only received about $4.6 million in state money. It would cost more than $250 million to fund all its projects, according to Coleman.

During a news conference last month, Solomon said the state is “not meeting the moment,” and called for lawmakers to grant Shapiro’s proposal in the state budget.

Solomon said he believes leaving a “lasting legacy” is a vital part of the semiquincentennial celebrations, and he sees funding infrastructure and cultural projects across the state as the way to do this. He pointed to the past projects Philadelphia saw during previous large-scale July Fourth celebrations.

For example, Memorial Hall, which now houses the Please Touch Museum, was built for the 1876 World’s Fair that coincided with centennial celebrations. In 1926, parts of South Philadelphia were transformed for sesquicentennial celebrations, including the construction of JFK Stadium. The African American Museum, the Mummers Museum, and Philadelphia’s iconic “LOVE” sculpture all debuted for the bicentennial in 1976.

With months to go until the 2026 celebrations, no single major infrastructure project is in the works in the state. But Solomon believes the committee’s proposed smaller projects, if enacted, would leave a lasting legacy.

“It’s now just a matter of getting these resources and driving these investments in urban, suburban and rural Pennsylvania,” Solomon said.

Separate from the state dollars, Philadelphia is also investing in the impending celebrations in its backyard. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced a $60 million investment in March, with $28 million going toward public safety and $30 million to support tourism and drive marketing for the semiquincentennial celebrations.

Parker said the investments will support other major events coming to the city, including $3.5 million to revitalize Lemon Hill, where FIFA will host a World Cup fan fest site. Six World Cup matches, including one on America’s 250th birthday, are planned for Lincoln Financial Field. The city’s World Cup planning commission has estimated those events will generate $770 million, creating more than 6,500 jobs and $50 million in tax revenue for the state.

Vincent DiFonzo is an intern with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association. He can be reached at difonzo.vincent@gmail.com.