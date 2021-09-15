Pennsylvania Republicans voted Wednesday to subpoena Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for detailed records of every registered voter in the state, including personal information like the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

It’s the most concrete step the GOP-led legislature has taken to investigate the 2020 election since the top Senate Republican committed last month to undertaking a review that former President Donald Trump has long demanded as part of his campaign to discredit the results.

Republicans on the state Senate panel that wrote the subpoena said the documents they’re requesting would help show whether any fraud was committed in Pennsylvania, a state President Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes.

“There have been questions regarding the validity of people... who have voted, whether or not they exist,” Sen. Cris Dush (R., Jefferson), the committee’s chairman, said during a contentious 75-minute hearing. “We’re not responding to proven allegations. We are investigating the allegations to determine whether or not they are factual.”

If the investigation uncovers problems with the voter registration system, Dush said, the legislature has a responsibility to pass a bill to “prevent that from happening in future elections.”

There’s no evidence to support Trump’s baseless claims of election rigging, which were roundly rejected by courts and which fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. County and state audits found no issue with the results in Pennsylvania.

Democrats blasted the inquiry as a “fishing expedition” and raised concerns about sharing millions of voters’ personal information with an outside vendor that hasn’t yet been selected.

State Sen. Anthony Williams (D., Philadelphia), the top Democrat on the committee, called the subpoena a “pure, unadulterated power grab” meant “to suppress voters’ rights.”

Dush said he’s in the process of interviewing contractors and will consult with the Senate GOP counsel to determine which materials will be shared with third parties. He said he’s also considering hiring outside counsel.

The subpoena — to be issued to the Department of State, which oversees elections — seeks lists of all registered voters and other information such as dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers.

It also requests information about whether voters cast ballots in person or by mail both last fall and in the May 2021 primary election; all changes to voter records between May 2020 and May 2021; communications between state and county elections officials during that same time period; guidance and directives regarding the administration of elections; and training materials for election workers.

The vote came as Republican-led legislatures in other swing states Biden won are continuing to question the results 10 months after the election. Officials in Arizona are awaiting the findings of a months-long partisan review in the state’s largest county led by a contractor called Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO has amplified Trump’s false fraud claims.

Lawmakers in Wisconsin have launched multiple probes, and Georgia Republicans have been pushing for an Arizona-style review.

The Republican leading the Pennsylvania review, Sen. Cris Dush (R., Jefferson), traveled to Arizona in June to get a firsthand look at the review there.

» READ MORE: The Pa. Senate leader resisted his pro-Trump wing for months. Now he wants a MAGA makeover.

The continued Republican questioning of the 2020 election has also escalated ongoing conflict with Wolf, a Democrat. On Monday, Wolf withdrew his nomination of Veronica Degraffenreid as secretary of state after Republicans sought “a record number of hearings” as part of her confirmation process. Degraffenreid will remain acting secretary, the state’s top elections official.

“It is clear that instead of providing advice and consent on my nominee for Secretary of the Commonwealth, they instead plan on using her confirmation as an opportunity to descend further into conspiracy theories and work to please the former President by spreading lies about last year’s election,” Wolf said in a statement.

In response, Corman said in a statement Monday that the Department of State had “administered recent elections in a way that is deeply partisan.”

“If we turned a blind eye to these colossal failures,” he said, “we would not be doing the job our constituents elected us to do.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.