Pete Buttigieg endorses Bob Brooks, a firefighter running for Congress in the Lehigh Valley

Pete Buttigieg, former President Joe Biden’s transportation secretary and a potential presidential hopeful for 2028, has endorsed Democrat Bob Brooks, a firefighter running for Congress in the Lehigh Valley.

Brooks, the president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, is running to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, which is currently held by freshman U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican. At least six other Democrats are also vying for the nomination as of this month.

Buttigieg’s endorsement of Brooks, shared first with The Inquirer, illustrates the political importance of the Lehigh Valley, a national bellwether.

Democrats see the 7th Congressional District as one of a limited number of flippable Republican-held seats in the 2026 midterms. It’s also notable that Buttigieg, who could once again be on the national stage in 2028, is weighing into politics in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

“People are seeking leaders who understand their lives and fight for their needs,” Buttigieg said in a news release, noting Brook’s experience as a firefighter, union leader, and snowplow driver.

“He understands the urgency of lowering costs because he’s lived it – working long hours, juggling jobs, and fighting for a paycheck that actually covers the basics," Buttigieg added. “It’s a perspective Washington needs more of, and I’m proud to endorse him.”

In addition to Buttigieg, Brooks has also received the backing of Gov. Josh Shapiro (another potential 2028 candidate), Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), various unions, and other elected officials.

Brooks said in the news release that Buttigieg’s endorsement “means a great deal.”

“He’s focused on listening to new voices and making government work for everyday people at a time when too many feel shut out and left behind,” Brooks said. “It’s an honor to have him on board as we fight to build a Congress that looks like and works for the people it serves.”

Mackenzie’s seat is a top target for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, along with Republican U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, Scott Perry, of York County, and Rob Bresnahan of Lackawanna County.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Mackenzie (and every other congressional Republican in Pennsylvania except Fitzpatrick) and Vice President JD Vance swung through the district in December.

But Trump may not be the boon for Mackenzie he was two years ago.

Trump made his biggest gains in the state in 2024 in the Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pa., but recent interviews with voters and polling data suggests his support in the region could be dwindling heading into the midterms.