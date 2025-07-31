Philly unions to Republican senators in Harrisburg: ‘Do your job!’

Union leaders rallied in Philadelphia on Thursday with a frank message for Harrisburg lawmakers, particularly Republicans in the Senate: “Do your job!”

“Why are they taking forever?” said Autumn Fingerhood, a single mom who works in Philadelphia stadiums and a member of the Unite Here Local 274 union. “Pass the budget. Do your job.”

“Care about the working people, care about our children, the poor, the elderly. Stop taking our services away from us,” she added in her speech at the rally.

A handful of speakers rallied in front of about a dozen in-person attendees at the AFL-CIO headquarters on Market Street on Tuesday, with some holding signs that said “Philly is a union town.” Union representatives called for state legislators to fund SEPTA, regulate the skill game industry, and raise the minimum wage.

State legislators and Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro have been at the negotiating table for weeks and it’s unclear when a budget deal will be done, now a month after the state’s budget deadline per the state constitution.

Pennsylvania’s split legislature, with a Democratic-led House and Republican-led Senate, has made talks fragile, with SEPTA and skill game regulations serving as two big sticking points. The House and governor have prioritized increasing funding for SEPTA, which has major service cuts on the horizon. But Republican senators have been reluctant to fund the agency, which already gets more than $1 billion of state funding each year, and wants it to have more accountability.

Will Vera, the vice president of the Transport Workers Local 234 in Philadelphia, said the forecasted SEPTA service cuts are “devastating” for people who rely on public transit.

“We’re heading towards higher fares, fewer riders, more cuts, and more traffic,” he said.

Supporters of increased SEPTA funding argue that regulating skill games could help the effort.

Shapiro proposed taxing and regulating skill games as a new stream of revenue in his February budget pitch. The state GOP have long resisted those efforts but their alliance with the skill game industry has since frayed. That being said, disagreements among Senate Republicans as to how exactly to tax and regulate the industry have stalled progress.

Daniel Bauder, the president of the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, which represents various local unions, accused Senate Republicans of holding up the budget by getting caught up in a feud with a skill games company, referencing coverage by the Inquirer about the main operator of the unregulated games in the state.

He argued that Senate Republicans have allowed the state budget to be derailed because of “the whims of” that one company.

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) said in a statement that Bauder’s claim is “bizarre” and shows “a clueless understanding of the complexity of issues surrounding the budget.“

“Conversations in Harrisburg are active as work continues to reconcile our differences and reach agreement on a fiscally responsible 2025-26 State Budget,” Pittman added.

Ryan Boyer, the business manager for the Philadelphia Building Trades union, said skill game companies “need to pay their fair share so they can get regulated like everyone else, so we can make sure that people that are using those machines are of age and they’re not addicted to gambling.”

“And with that money, we can fund mass transit throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he added.

Bauder and other labor leaders had regular meetings with Senate and House leadership about the budget until the deadline at the end of June, but since then they have only been in communication with the Philadelphia delegation, according to Maggie Mullooly, spokesperson for AFL-CIO.

Christal Spivey, a home health worker for the state and member of SEIU Healthcare Pa., said “the bickering in Harrisburg needs to stop.”

If she’s late to her job, patients wouldn’t get their medication on time or could miss an important doctor’s appointment, she said. “So why can’t politicians in Harrisburg not do their job without being held accountable?” she asked.

“You’re working for us,” she added. “Do your job, so we can keep doing ours.”