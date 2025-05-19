What’s going on with the Pittsburgh mayoral race and what it could mean for the rest of Pennsylvania

The Democratic Party’s future in Pennsylvania and beyond could rely on how the Pittsburgh mayoral race shakes out. And it‘s a tight and contentious heat.

On its face, the race in the second-most-populous city of a key swing state could be a benchmark for other progressive races nationwide.

The primary features incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey, the city’s first Black mayor, running against Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor. The winner of the Democratic primary will almost certainly become the mayor — registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 5-1 in Pittsburgh, according to PublicSource.

So who’s in the race and what‘s at stake? Here are four things to know.

Who’s running for mayor in Pittsburgh?

There are four candidates: two in the Democratic primary and two in the Republican primary.

Ed Gainey

Gainey, 55, the incumbent, is Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor. The former state representative ran on a progressive platform and took office in 2022. Gainey cited investments in the city’s downtown region, affordable housing efforts, and working to bring the 2026 NFL draft to Pittsburgh as some of his first-term accomplishments.

Corey O’Connor

O’Connor, 40, is a former Pittsburgh City Council member and the current Allegheny County controller, a role he has held since 2023. His platform has largely centered on expanding housing development and improving fiscal management. He has criticized Gainey’s first term on many fronts, including an ordeal with the former police chief that has left the post vacant. O’Connor is the son of former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor, who was elected mayor in 2006 after years working in city government, but died of brain cancer months after taking office.

Tony Moreno

Moreno, 56, is a retired Pittsburgh police detective with more than 20 years of experience in the field. His platform spotlights beefing up public safety initiatives and expanding the local police force. He was the 2021 GOP primary candidate and is expected to win this year‘s primary race. But winning the whole thing would be an uphill battle.

Thomas West

West, 48, is a clothing store owner and former local broadcast TV producer. He has no experience in elected office. His platform has an emphasis on public safety and supporting small businesses. Up against Moreno, for West winning the primary alone would be a challenge.

What‘s going on between Gainey and O’Connor?

Gainey and O’Connor have drastically different approaches to key issues.

Gainey points to government-led solutions to the housing shortage and public safety, advocating for citywide inclusionary zoning, affordable housing bonds, and community safety initiatives. O’Connor supports targeted zoning reforms, streamlined permitting, and development near transit hubs to address housing shortages.

The Democrats’ primary battle has become contentious. Gainey attacked O’Connor over reports that Republicans were funding O’Connor‘s campaign to unseat the progressive incumbent.

Meanwhile, O’Connor has portrayed Gainey as an unproductive mayor whose policies have led to the city’s decline. Gainey’s supporters have accused O’Connor‘s supporters of using racist messaging against the city’s first Black mayor.

Gainey’s supporters have touted Pittsburgh’s drops in violent crime, growth in the local workforce, and the city’s improved credit ratings. They also acknowledge that the mayor‘s administration could have done a better job communicating those wins. But communication has been challenging with the city’s largest news outlet, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, on a yearslong strike throughout Gainey’s term.

Gainey and other local Democrats have declined to speak with the paper in solidarity with the striking workers.

What could this mean for progressive Democrats?

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have produced a cohort of progressive Democrats over the last several years, including Gainey, U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, and County Executive Sara Innamorato. As noted by NBC, Allegheny was one of only a handful of large counties that voted for presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024 with the same strength as Joe Biden in 2020.

In turn, Pittsburgh was highlighted by Democrats as an example of progressive politics leading to success for the party. Therefore, all eyes are on the mayoral primary to see if it provides any clues for the future of Democratic leadership in big cities amid President Donald Trump’s second term.

What are the key Pittsburgh mayoral race dates?

The Pennsylvania primary election is on May 20. The general election will take place Nov. 4.