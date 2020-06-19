“We are shocked and alarmed by the persistent speculation that the General Assembly is considering an expansion of gaming to include both broad-based VGT gambling throughout communities and the legalization of currently illegal skill game slot machines that are being operated outside of our facilities,” 13 licensed casino owners and operators wrote in a letter this week to legislative leaders. “The legislature determined that such broad-based gaming expansion would have had a devastating impact on both Pennsylvania’s casinos and the Pennsylvania Lottery. This is even more true today.”