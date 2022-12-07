Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Democrats say they are now in control of the Pennsylvania House after their top leader had herself sworn in a month before the new legislative session begins in order to schedule three critical special elections.

Republican leaders called the move a “paperwork insurrection,” and a top GOP source indicated the increasingly messy dispute would end up in court.

According to a video shared by state House Democrats, a Delaware County judge swore state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) in on Wednesday during an unpublicized ceremony on the floor of the chamber. That means she is now the presiding officer of the state House until the new session begins on Jan. 3, her office said.

The move comes with major legal questions marks as legislative leaders wage a war of words over whether Democrats’ control is just on paper or a political reality hamstrung by unprecedented circumstances.

Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member body on Nov. 8, which party leaders say gives them control of the chamber. However, three of those seats are vacant as of Wednesday.

One Democratic winner died a month before Election Day — too close to Nov. 8 to remove his name from the ballot — while two others won races for Congress and lieutenant governor and formally resigned their state House seats Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony, McClinton scheduled special elections for February to fill those three seats. She cited a 2004 precedent in which a top Republican had himself sworn in early to schedule an election to fill a sudden vacancy. (In that case, Republicans had a majority before and after the November election, and retained it even with the vacancy.)

Republican leaders said Wednesday that McClinton had no right to make the move despite the party’s Nov. 8 wins.

Democrats are admitting they only have 99 members by calling special elections yet they are also “creating internal confusion by simultaneously speciously alleging they have a fake, gerrymandered majority that has the authority to conduct the business of the House,” Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) said in a statement.

Before the last two-year session ended in November, Cutler —then serving as speaker of state House — called a special election to fill one of the vacant Democratic seats.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of State told Cutler in a letter Wednesday that he lacked the legal authority to call an election in the 32nd House District, which was vacated when state Rep. Tony DeLuca (D., Allegheny) died in early October.

The current fight over who has the power to call these special elections is leading up to an even bigger showdown on Jan. 3, when the new legislative session begins and lawmakers are sworn in.

On that day, lawmakers usually elect a new speaker, who has the power to name powerful committee chairs and, in normal times, schedule special elections.

With 200 members on swearing-in day, it will take 101 votes to name a new speaker. That means Republicans will have the numbers to elect their own speaker and attempt to run the chamber, at least until the empty seats are filled. All three vacant seats are in districts that have backed Democratic candidates by double-digit margins in the past.

Cutler and McClinton met Monday to discuss how to proceed considering the tight margin, both parties said. McClinton told reporters Wednesday morning that the meeting was positive and productive, but that the sides could not work out an agreement.

Looking ahead to Jan. 3, McClinton said that she was looking forward to getting support from Democrats and Republicans to officially become the next speaker to “respect the will of the voters of Pennsylvania.”

If she becomes speaker, she’d be the first woman to helm the institution in its 240-plus years.

Correction: The amount of votes needed for House lawmakers to elect a speaker has been corrected.

This story will be updated.

