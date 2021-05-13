Rep. Keith Greiner, a Lancaster County Republican and certified public accountant, had on his website $90,013 for the four years, which was within $952 of matching his actual expenses, according to the records. His district office rent, office supplies, mail and postage, and other categories line up almost exactly. But there are discrepancies. For instance, records show he took nearly $2,900 more in mileage reimbursements than he reported online, mostly for traveling to Harrisburg for his role on the Appropriations Committee. Greiner said he viewed that mileage differently than regular district-related mileage, but he would be open to putting it on his website and specifically noting its purpose.